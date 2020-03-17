GREENSBORO — Hours after officials announced Guilford County's first confirmed case of coronavirus, City Manager David Parrish said moves to close all of the city's recreation centers and libraries are just one part of an all-out effort to stop the spread of the virus.
"It's time to react," he said Tuesday afternoon at a news conference. "We don't think it's an overreaction at this point."
The Greensboro City Council held an emergency meeting before the news conference to get an update from Parrish about all the things the city is doing, from handing out sanitation supplies to all employees to suspending building code enforcement work.
The meeting came in the wake of an announcement from the Guilford County Department of Public Health that the county had its first case of COVID-19. Paul Minehart, who oversees Syngenta Crop Protection's corporate communications, confirmed an employee at the company's Greensboro business center tested positive and said the company has 650 employees at that site.
The employee traveled to Orlando before showing symptoms of the virus, according to county officials.
The infected patient is doing well, health officials said.
“Since we have this first confirmed case, we anticipate additional positive testing," Iulia Vann, Guilford County's interim public health director, said Tuesday morning.
By midafternoon, Parrish was speaking to an unusual gathering of the City Council.
The nine members arranged themselves around the large council chambers to demonstrate social distancing, some sitting in their normal seats on the dais, others standing in a semicircle down on the floor as Parrish spoke.
"This is going to be tough," he told them. "This is going to be a difficult time for small business owners, for families, for our employees, for a lot of the other employees."
Parrish outlined what the city is doing to protect its employees and the public:
• Meetings of all commissions and boards are canceled for the next 30 days.
• The scheduled March 31 City Council meeting will be evaluated closer to that date, he said.
• Beginning Wednesday, all city library branches and indoor Parks and Recreation facilities, plus the Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Cultural Center and Greensboro Aquatic Center, will be closed because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
• The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market has also been suspended.
• City lakes, regional parks and golf courses remain open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, and city greenways, trails and neighborhood parks are open from sunrise to sunset.
Assistant City Manager Trey Davis said the police department will respond to calls normally but will look for ways to protect officers and the public from coronavirus transmission.
As part of that, he said, Chief Brian James has ordered lobbies at the Swing Road and Maple Street police substations be closed to the public. Officers will continue to work normally from those locations.
Parrish also said the city is doing far fewer building inspections and earlier announced it was opening City Hall only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weekdays.
"We ask that you don’t come to City Hall," he said.
Essential services, like the city's water system and wastewater-treatment plants, will remain fully staffed and operational, he said.
Council members expressed concern about local businesses and Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said she'd like to see the city form a task force including Downtown Greensboro Inc., the Greensboro Business League and Triad Local First to find ways to assist small businesses that might struggle during the pandemic.
"I’d like to hear from those people what specifically we can do to support them," she said.
Councilman Justin Outling said he agrees with Thurm.
"I imagine with consumer spending driving so much of our economy, unlike with other financial disasters, this one is going to be large in scale and wide in scope," he said. "Certainly the city will have some part to play in supporting our community financially during these unprecedented times."
Outling suggested that Parrish appoint one person on the city staff to look for ways the city can assist businesses and business organizations.
Parrish said that local economic development groups have already opened discussions with city leaders.
Parrish said later at a news conference that the city is working to help its 3,000 employees, including giving each an extra five days of sick time should they need to take time off while sick or to take care of family members.
"Our goal is to take care of our employees the best we possibly can," he said.
Parrish said that the fire department, first responders and police will be available as always, but he had a special request for the public regarding emergency calls.
"If you have an emergency, please call 911," he said. "If you have a question about coronavirus or a question about a restaurant, please do not call 911." The Guilford County health department or a doctor can answer questions about the virus, he said.
Police will be responding, however, to reports that restaurants are operating in violation of Gov. Roy Cooper's order to stop serving sit-down patrons, he said.
Guilford County officials, meanwhile, put out a call for people to be vigilant after the county's first coronavirus case was confirmed.
Anyone who has had close contact with the patient and may be at risk of infection will be monitored by the county department of health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to make sure they are practicing self-isolation and other recommendations from the CDC.
The state on Tuesday said there are now 40 cases of COVID-19, including two previously announced in neighboring Forsyth County. However, Guilford's case was not yet listed in the state count, which is updated once a day.
The (Raleigh) News & Observer was reporting Tuesday night a total of 65 cases, citing DHHS data as well as information from individual county health departments, U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Duke University.
