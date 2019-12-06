GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools still might get some additional money from county government this academic year to fix school buildings that have the worst maintenance problems.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners did not include $3.5 million that had been proposed for such work Thursday in an allotment that focused instead on increasing pay for school bus drivers.
The commissioners voted 8-0 for the compromise plan to give the school board up to $800,000 for raising the salaries of all school bus drivers to at least $15 an hour. Commissioner Kay Cashion was absent.
They earmarked another $370,000 to lift the wages of employees in various parts of county government to at least $15 an hour. Employees should get their raises starting in January.
But the commissioners also asked school officials Thursday to come back with a detailed list of maintenance projects and cost estimates, said Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston.
“We decided what we want to do is get a list from the school board as to what are their emergency needs,” Alston said of the proviso he attributed to other commissioners.
“They want to know, and I agree, what that money is going to be used for,” he added.
Board Chairman Jeff Phillips said the commissioners want to help the school system in any way that is reasonable, but that they and school officials are “on the cusp of making some critically important conclusions” about the school system’s long-term future.
The two groups are considering a recently unveiled, $2 billion “master facilities” plan that would require bond financing to possibly, among other things, build one new high school, rebuild others and eliminate the school system’s 500-plus mobile and temporary classrooms.
“Some of us on the board are very guarded about running headlong into a decision without knowing all the facts,” Phillips said of the maintenance needs that Alston’s proposal aims to address.
But Phillips said the board is “always open to hearing what the most critical needs of the schools are.”
The money allotted Thursday will come from a county fund with just less than $6 million in unencumbered reserves, initially earmarked for new voting machines that comply with changes in state and federal election law.
The voting system county officials selected cost significantly less than anticipated.
The proposal Alston at first presented to the board would have split roughly $5.8 million of the voting-machine reserves between $3.5 million in unspecified school “maintenance needs,” about $1.3 million for bus driver raises and up to $1 million for hourly pay increases in parts of county government.
Alston said the commissioners might be able to tap the voting machine account for additional maintenance dollars to pay for items on school officials’ forthcoming list of emergency needs.
But Commissioner Justin Conrad said he would be reluctant to draw down the voting machine account any more. He worries that more changes to state or federal regulations could put county officials in a situation where they need that money for its intended purpose.
“But there may be other ways we can get there,” Conrad said of finding additional resources for school maintenance.
He said the county has various construction projects in the works and one or more of them could come in under budget.
It would make sense to take already appropriated surplus from one construction project and divert it to the school system’s building needs, he said.
Not all commissioners voted enthusiastically for Alston’s revamped proposal.
“I was probably the last hold out,” Commissioner Alan Branson said. “I supported it, probably not 100%.”
Branson said that “unfortunately, we created a monster” with Thursday’s vote because it sparked ill feelings among other school system employees such as custodians and cafeteria workers who were left out.
Alston said he trimmed the overall dollar amounts in his proposed wage increases for school bus drivers and county workers after receiving updated estimates of what each would cost through June, when the county’s fiscal year ends.
For example, he said school officials originally estimated the bus driver raise would cost about $1.25 million a year, but he asked them to recalculate for the shorter period.
“That reduced the amount to $800,000,” Alston said.
After June 30, it will be up to school administrators and the Board of Education to find ways to include the increased wages in their spending plan for the following year, he said.
The $800,000 for increased bus driver wages did not come without some strings attached.
Alston’s original motion called for “final numbers to be verified and confirmed by the appropriate county staff” before any money is released.
And Conrad attached an amendment requiring the school system to fulfill all “outstanding” records requests from the commissioners.
Conrad had sought some basic financial information from the school system that it has yet to provide. Branson said he has questions about the school administration’s contracting practices.
Commissioners also discussed the possibility of school officials redesigning bus routes for greater efficiency so that fewer drivers would be needed.
