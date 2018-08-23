GREENSBORO — A smaller percentage of Guilford County Schools students are missing four weeks or more of school, a new report shows.
Still, district officials and Board of Education members want to look deeper into the issue and find ways to reduce that number further.
About 12 percent of students missed 20 days or more in 2017-18, down from 13 percent the year before, according to a report released Thursday at the Guilford County Board of Education meeting.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her staff believe that getting these numbers down is critical to increasing third-grade reading proficiency and ninth-grade level math pass rates, as well as narrowing racial achievement gaps in the district. Those are three of the six goals the board approved last winter.
Chief Student Services Officer Wanda Legrand said simply drawing attention to student absences tends to cause mild improvement. With the district tracking and talking about it, it is not surprising to see the numbers go down a little bit like they did, she said. But to get more than a small decrease in the future, she said, they will need to go beyond just focusing attention on the issue broadly, and drill down to root causes.
For this measure, reasons for absences could include anything: illness, skipping, a vacation with parents, suspension and so forth.
Legrand said they are working to pull together a coalition with community organizations to come up with strategies to get the numbers down further.
Board member Darlene Garrett said she thought the district should do more to learn from schools that are decreasing their absence rates.
Washington Montessori in Greensboro, for example, cut its chronic absence from almost 29 percent in 2016 to just under 11 percent last academic year.
On the flip side, one of the district’s major traditional high schools had a major move in the wrong direction on this metric. At Andrews High in High Point, chronic absences increased from about 23 percent the year before to about 36 percent last year. That represents more than a third of students missing 20 days, or four five-day school weeks, of school each year.
Board member Byron Gladden said he was frustrated to see the student data absence presentation without details for what caused the absences. He wondered, for example, about the role of suspensions.
School leaders said they are working to pull together data on the impact of suspensions on absences to share during a work session on discipline data later in the fall.