HIGH POINT — School leaders shared a plan for combating the coronavirus with the Guilford County Board of Education at a meeting Tuesday.
Under the plan, a confirmed case of COVID-19 — the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus — in just one Guilford County school would result in the closure of that school for an undetermined amount of time. Special cleaning would be required prior to reopening.
Cases of coronavirus at multiple schools could result in multiple closures or a even a district-wide closure.
“What we know is that things have changed daily,” said Wanda Legrand, the school system’s chief student support officer, stressing administrators expect to review and adjust plans frequently.
Under the plan unveiled Tuesday night, Phase I is the current situation, where there are no cases of coronavirus so far in Guilford County.
Phase II is if there’s a case in Guilford County. Phase III is a case in one school. And Phase IV is cases at multiple schools.
“We could end up being in Phase II or III next week or they could never occur,” said Nora Carr, the district’s chief of staff.
For any students attending a Guiford County school on a college or university campus, that institution’s procedures in handling a coronavirus outbreak would be followed.
Board member Anita Sharpe said she hears constantly from families with concerns that not all schools have hot water for students to wash their hands — one of the recommended measures health officials say will effectively combat contracting the disease.
Carr said they know that all schools don’t have hot water, but that could be addressed if the current proposed facilities master plan was funded.
In response to a question from board member Pat Tillman, Carr said that the district is trying to be proactive, but also not to overreact.
Board member Darlene Garrett asked whether the school district would cancel field trips as some districts have done already.
“I think we should do that or at least look closely at it,” Garrett said.
At the end of the discussion, the school board voted to give the administration advance permission to enter into contracts of $150,000 or greater for school cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting if needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.