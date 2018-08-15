GREENSBORO — Teachers will get a salary boost this school year, but not as much as first proposed.
A pruned-back version of the Guilford County Board of Education’s original plan for teacher salary supplement increases survived in the final 2018-19 school year budget school board members approved Tuesday night.
Guilford County Schools is now set to spend about $1.8 million more per year on local teacher salary supplements. The board wanted to spend $3.1 million more, which would have meant an average $640 raise.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras proposed the increase in April as a strategic move in vying with other North Carolina school districts for good teachers.
School board members adopted the proposed increase in the first version of the budget, with hopes that the Board of Commissioners would give them about $10.5 million more for the operating budget, enough to cover the supplement increases as well as several other increased expenses and new initiatives. Commissioners upped the district's operating budget by $6.75 million, leaving the schools short $3.75 million from what they wanted.
They will likely use some data from the superintendent’s transition team about categories of teachers at risk of leaving the district in helping to prioritize how they dole out the supplement increases in spreading them out across the teacher salary schedule, Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry said after the meeting. It may be that not everyone will get an increase.
The school board approved the smaller salary supplement increase Tuesday at Contreras' recommendation, one of several changes to help scale back the budget to match what funding the district now expects to get.
That represents probably the biggest difference in the final operating budget from what the board approved in the spring, Henry said after the meeting. Some retirement and health insurance costs will be less than they'd thought, she said, so that also saved a little over $1 million.
She said that a package of new initiatives aimed at boosting the lowest performing schools can go forward as planned, even though it's getting less than requested. But the district likely will need to ask for more money next budget year for the performance incentives that don't kick in until the second year of the initiative, she said.
The board also added professional development days for teacher assistants and bus drivers.
As recommended by board member Wes Cashwell, and included in Contreras' proposal, the budget uses about $113,000 to add back one day for teacher assistants.
The decision over adding a day for bus drivers turned into a long discussion and debate by the board.
During the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, a few bus drivers and one representative from the teamsters union that represents them asked for more professional development days for bus drivers. The proposed final budget, after the cuts, included one day at the end of the year; bus drivers wanted three.
While discussing the budget, school board member Anita Sharpe proposed adopting it with an amendment to use $130,000 in lapsed salary money to add a second day for bus drivers.
She said she didn't want to balance the budget, "on the backs of the least of these."
Bus drivers have been asking for extra days both out of concern that they lack training to handle behavior and other issues on their buses and for pay considerations — this school year is shorter by four days for students and bus drivers.
Sharpe's proposal launched a long debate and discussion. Technically, Henry said, although there would likely be enough unspent money in 2018-19 to cover the cost, the district would have to budget it for now as coming from last year's fund balance. She said it's generally not considered good practice to use fund balance for a recurring expense. The fund balance is typically supposed to be for one-time purchases, and to serve as a safety net for the district, Henry said.
In the discussion, board members Byron Gladden and Winston McGregor originally spoke out against the idea. McGregor said she thought that if they were going to start pulling money out of pots like this, it would make better sense to do an analysis with the superintendent's help of what expenditures would best help them get closer to their goals of improvements for students.
Chief of Staff Nora Carr was sitting in for Contreras at the meeting, so the superintendent didn't weigh in.
For a while during the board's discussion, it was starting to look like the Republicans on the board were lining up with Sharpe to fund the change and Democrats lining up against. But Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene, a Democrat, spoke last and said she supported Sharpe's amendment.
Hayes-Greene said the schools are the county's largest employer and that when school employees can't make ends meet, they sometimes turn to county social services. When that happens, she said, cutting the pay school employees take home isn't actually saving the county money. Plus, she said, socioeconomic difficulties for families can then contribute to academic challenges for children when they come to school.
In the end, Sharpe's motion passed 7-1, with only board member Dianne Bellamy-Small voting against it.
"I don't want anybody not to get paid but at the same time time we have a fiduciary responsibilty to make sure we have the dollars before we can spend the dollars," she said.