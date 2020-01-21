GREENSBORO — Election officials were supposed to hear arguments Tuesday on whether Guilford County Board of Education member Byron Gladden actually lives where he is registered to vote.
But that didn’t happen.
The residency challenge against the District 7 school board member was ruled moot at the start of the hearing. Paperwork was produced that Gladden filed with the elections board showed he changed his address. His new residence was in the same school district, but a different voting precinct.
The residency challenge centered on Gladden’s old address on Canton Avenue. His new one on Summit Avenue wasn’t in dispute.
“I don’t think you could move forward on that challenge alone,” said Mark Payne, the county attorney.
Still, the question of whether Gladden actually lived in a Canton Avenue home on the city’s northeast side — which sparked the controversy — ultimately went unanswered. Or why he would change addresses to a Summit Avenue apartment after the residency challenge was made.
“Unforeseen reasons and circumstances,” he explained Tuesday.
Had Gladden been found to not live where he is registered to vote, it could’ve cost him his seat on the school board.
Gladden, a Democrat, has filed for another term on the school board. He has two challengers from his party in the upcoming primary election. Because there’s no Republican opponent, the winner of the primary will take the seat.
Now, with the controversy seemingly behind him, Gladden said Tuesday he will get back to working on behalf of the district’s students.
“This has just served as a distraction,” Gladden said.
The first-term school board member also said he didn’t know what prompted someone to hire a private investigator to follow him.
“That is the million-dollar question,” Gladden said. “I have not always been popular as a board member and some of the decisions I’ve made ... do not sit well with some people in the community. But I stand by my decisions. I stand by my perfect attendance at board meetings and I stand by my commitment to children in Guilford County Schools.”
Also attending the hearing was the teacher who filed the challenge and the private investigator whose agency was hired last year by an unnamed person or persons to follow Gladden, who is often a swing vote on the partisan school board.
Jeffrey B. Roberts of Greensboro filed the challenge after someone left the private investigator’s report on his car. Roberts said he doesn’t know who left the report — or why it was given to him — and didn’t hire the private investigator.
“I wouldn’t call myself a pawn,” said Roberts, who teaches math in the Thomasville City Schools district. “I’m a concerned citizen.”
In December, members of the elections board held a preliminary hearing, where they heard from Roberts, and voted 4-1 to move forward with Tuesday’s hearing.
A small group, including school board members Darlene Garrett and Linda Welborn, sat near Gladden during the hearing.
Ed Cobbler of ELC Investigative Services said his agency followed Gladden during a roughly three-week period last fall.
He explained that the people who hired him were not satisfied with how Gladden represented the district and had legitimate concerns about his residency.
According to ELC’s eight-page report, Gladden had only been seen once going to the Canton Avenue home — the residence listed on his voter registration.
“He did not live where he said he was living,” Cobbler said.
However, the ELC report determined that Gladden owns the Canton Avenue house.
For his part, Gladden has previously said he suspected someone was following him, so he avoided going home on multiple occasions.
According to Cobbler, a woman who answered the door at the Canton Avenue residence said she was renting the property from Gladden — which the school board member disputes.
“He had told people that he was going to prove that he lived at 1506 Canton Ave.,” Cobbler said at the end of the hearing. “And that’s not true.”
