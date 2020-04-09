GREENSBORO — A residential care facility in Guilford County is battling what state officials call an “ongoing outbreak” of COVID-19.
That suggests two or more of its residents have tested positive for the disease. But it’s unclear how many people at the facility actually have the highly contagious illness.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said in its official, online report Thursday that other counties with residential care centers infected by the pandemic disease are located in Henderson, Northampton and Stanly counties.
The Guilford County Department of Public Health did not respond with answers to an email from the News & Record sent late Thursday morning asking for the name of the facility as well as such questions as:
l How many of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19?
- Have any deaths occurred among those residents and, if so, how many?
- When was the outbreak first reported?
- Is the facility still accepting new residents or has it been quarantined until the disease threat subsides?
A county spokesman said late Thursday afternoon health officials were “working to compile the information,” and doing their best to respond but are “juggling priorities.”
In its daily COVID-19 report, state DHHS defines an outbreak as “two or more laboratory confirmed cases.”
Residents of the Guilford County facility, and possibly relatives, would have to be informed of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to a spokesman with the state Department of Public Safety.
“The local health department will work with the affected facility in these situations,” a spokesman for the department’s emergency management program said in an email. “They definitely will contact the residents at that facility, and if necessary, their families, too.”
Residential care facilities are not skilled nursing homes where a series of newly tightened standards for responding to a COVID-19 outbreak apply.
Instead, residential care centers range from multi-unit assisted living facilities to adult care homes, family care and group homes, and intermediate care facilities for residents with intellectual disabilities. They are not equipped to provide long-term nursing or convalescent care.
At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper said that an executive order he issued Thursday tightens mandatory standards at nursing homes statewide, but not residential care sites like the affected Guilford County facility or such other “congregate living” places as jails and prisons.
“We strongly encourage other long-term facilities to follow these same guidelines,” Cooper said.
At nursing homes, the new executive order closes common spaces such as dining areas and bans other group settings where the disease might spread.
Cooper said his executive order focuses on nursing homes because of the speed and severity with which COVID-19 can spread through such a facility.
State health officials reported Thursday that across North Carolina, 16 nursing homes in a total of 14 counties currently have ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, none of them in the Triad.
One nursing home in Orange County alone accounted for 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, seven hospitalizations and two deaths, officials said earlier this week.
In addition to banning communal dining and other group activity at nursing homes, Cooper’s latest executive order requires that each facility check employees and residents daily for coronavirus symptoms, and that staff members wear face masks as they interact with residents.
State DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said during the news conference that the only added COVID-19 regulation that applies to all types of long-term care facilities in North Carolina was issued several weeks ago.
That order bans in-person visits, even by family members, to residents in residential care centers, nursing homes and similar facilities, with exceptions allowed only in the most dire circumstances, such as when a loved one is near death.
Some assisted living centers in the Greensboro area have on their own taken such measures as closing off dining areas, suspending other group events and requiring employees to wear masks as they work with residents.
But if they are not nursing homes, Cohen said it’s purely voluntary.
“We want them as much as possible to follow these same recommendations,” she said,”but they are not required at this time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.