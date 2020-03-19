GREENSBORO — Guilford County has its second positive COVID-19 case, and Davidson County has reported its first positive case, health department officials in both counties announced Thursday.
The patient from Guilford County traveled to Florida with family during the first week of March and began experiencing symptoms upon their return during the second week of March, according to a news release from the Guilford County Department of Public Health.
The patient went to their primary care doctor for testing and was subsequently confirmed for novel coronavirus.
Guilford County health officials are in communication with the patient, who is in self-isolation, and trying to determine potential contacts to help reduce exposure to the public. Family members also are in quarantine at this time, the health department said in the news release.
“In this unprecedented situation, additional positive cases are not a surprise and we expect to see more as increased testing in the community takes place," Dr. Iulia Vann, the county's interim public health director, said in a news release. "We are evaluating every positive case and will focus on contact tracing to reduce the risk of exposure to the community."
The county reported its first case on Tuesday and said it was also someone who had traveled to Florida before showing symptoms. Syngenta Corp Protection confirmed the first case was an employee at its Greensboro business center. Health officials said on Tuesday that person was doing well.
According to Guilford County health officials, there is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Guilford County. The county is not identifying patients for privacy reasons.
A Davidson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the first reported positive case in that county, according to the Davidson County Health Department. The person who tested positive traveled outside of North Carolina, but within the continental United States, within the past two weeks.
