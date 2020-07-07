GREENSBORO — With an eye to COVID-19's lingering presence, the Guilford County Board of Elections approved an early-voting plan Tuesday that will nearly double the hours that sites would be open ahead of this year's presidential election compared to 2016.
The board voted 3-2 along party lines for a proposal that includes 25 early-voting sites throughout the county, under the theory that numerous places and more hours add up to easier social distancing for both voters and poll workers.
Chairman Horace "Jim" Kimel said the approved format would increase the amount of time residents have to cast their ballots early from roughly 2,410 hours four years ago to 4,525 hours for the upcoming general election — an increase of more than 87%.
"You have to give people as much of an opportunity as you possibly can to vote," Kimel said later.
Under the plan, early voting would span 17 days, starting on Oct. 15 and ending Oct. 31.
Because it was a split decision, it must be reviewed by the state Board of Elections before taking effect.
Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County’s director of elections, said he didn't know when that review would take place.
Republican board members Kathryn Lindley and Eugene Lester voted against the proposal, preferring a plan with one less weekend day for early voting and larger early-voting sites, particularly in the Jamestown area, to make social distancing easier.
Lester said his goal in suggesting the board drop one weekend day from the schedule — Sunday, Oct. 18 — was to give poll workers a break on a day unlikely to draw a significant turnout.
"I hope that everyone who has the right to vote gets to vote," Lester said.
The pandemic's unknown future colored the board's discussion. Lindley pointed out that it was not clear how many voters might choose to bypass in-person voting altogether this fall because of the pandemic and choose instead to cast absentee ballots.
Collicutt told the board that if efforts to guard against the spread of COVID-19 include hiring outside professionals to clean every early voting site, it would cost an average of $1,000 per site each day. He said the county has received about $330,000 in grant money to defray such costs.
"We'll be cleaning as we go," he said of election officials on duty at each site.
Democrats Carolyn Bunker and T. Anthony Spearman joined Kimel in giving Tuesday's tentative approval to the plan.
The proposal includes a mix of sites designated for early voting, from the spacious Greensboro Coliseum special events center to less roomy settings, such as Jamestown's town hall.
Lindley urged maximizing the use of larger places such as gymnasiums.
"Some of these sites are so small," she said. "There's just no way to truly social distance in some of these smaller places."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.