GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials delayed a decision on what type of voting system to use in the 2020 elections Tuesday in a meeting roiled at times by students protesting what they said was a lack of sufficient voting access at N.C. A&T and the surrounding area.
The county Board of Elections voted 4-1 to postpone until Oct. 1 making the choice between three companies with equipment that has been approved by state officials for use in next year’s elections.
Guilford County is among roughly a quarter of North Carolina counties relying on electronic systems that do not use paper balloting in the way required by a law that takes effect at year’s end.
State legislators’ aim in changing the law was to provide a paper trail that assures an accurate count and gives voters a way to verify they have voted as intended.
Critics of replacement systems approved recently by the state Board of Elections contend that despite their use of paper balloting, they are vulnerable to computer hacking and other types of tampering.
The local board needs to select a system in time for it to be tested at one precinct during municipal elections being held Nov. 5 in High Point, Jamestown and other Guilford County communities.
The board opted for the postponement after board member T. Anthony Spearman, president of the state NAACP, said he had asked for additional guidance from a state Board of Elections official who promised to get back to him, but who had not done so yet.
Elections director Charlie Collicutt told the board time for reaching a decision is limited.
“We don’t currently have anything in hand that we could go with in 2020,” he said.
Board Chairman Horace “Jim” Kimel said he was not sure a week’s delay would be productive, but voted for it. Board member Eugene Lester cast the lone dissenting vote.
Guilford officials initially had sought an exemption from the North Carolina General Assembly to continue using the county’s “direct record electronic” system through the 2020 cycle.
But that initiative appears to have stalled in Raleigh and Collicutt said Tuesday he was not counting on a reprieve.
After some discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, board member Kathryn Lindley called for a vote on a one-week delay, noting that a new voting system could cost $7 million or more.
Last month, the state Board of Elections certified systems sold by three vendors including Clear Ballot, Elections Systems & Software and Hart InterCivic Inc. All three offer systems that employ paper ballots, and area residents got a chance to check them out Sept. 13 at a regional demonstration in Colfax.
But the Greensboro NAACP hosted a meeting last week at which a number of voting-machine experts warned against systems that employ bar coding or other technologies that are among those approved for post-2020 use by the state Board of Elections.
At Tuesday’s meeting, student protesters vigorously urged the board to designate an early voting site on the A&T campus immediately. But they also joined other speakers in pushing the board to choose new election equipment that uses “hand-marked ballots” as opposed to electronic gadgetry.
Numerous speakers said that A&T students were being discriminated against and having their votes suppressed by the lack of an early voting site on campus.
Collicutt said after the meeting that was a mistaken impression. The county has hosted early voting sites on the A&T campus in every presidential election year since 2004, Collicutt said.
He said the board has not yet designated any early voting sites for the 2020 elections because they all are supposed to be adopted in a single vote.
During the meeting, audience members interrupted the proceedings at times to disagree aloud with a board member’s comment or make other remarks.
Spearman moved for the board to add the early voting issue to Tuesday’s agenda, but his motion died for lack of a second.
At least four Guilford County legislators, all Greensboro Democrats, attended the meeting including state Sens. Gladys Robinson and Michael Garrett, and state Reps. Pricey Harrison and Amos Quick.
“Our responsibility and yours is to ensure the public trust,” Robinson told the election board. “We have to be concerned and you should be concerned that every vote is counted.”
