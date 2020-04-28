GREENSBORO — In the most stable of times, putting together a countywide budget of more than $600 million is something of a guessing game full of economic projections and cost estimates.
But throw in a pandemic and things really get iffy.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners got a glimpse of just how much Tuesday morning as county leaders started planning next year’s budget for needs ranging from schools and law enforcement to social services, public health and emergency management.
“The biggest challenge for us in this budget is projecting revenue,” County Manager Marty Lawing said. “We don’t know how long this pandemic will last and when the state will be opened back up fully.”
Lawing told commissioners Tuesday at their initial work session on the 2020-21 budget that much depends on how fast the economy picks back up once it hits bottom.
A “v-shaped” recovery would be best, he said, where the economy drops steeply as it already has, but then rebounds just as sharply.
A less attractive outcome would be a “flatter, longer” recovery where the business environment only improves incrementally, Lawing said.
The next budget year begins July 1. County officials usually put their spending plan together through May and formally adopt it in June.
Budget Director Michael Halford told the board that $180 million of the county’s annual revenue in such categories as sales tax collections is “very sensitive” to economic changes in the year to come.
An additional $360 million including property-tax income is “somewhat sensitive,” leaving only $60 million — 10% — largely immune to whatever happens to the economy, Halford said.
He said the current budget already is feeling the effects of the pandemic, including a 40% drop in sales tax revenue now expected to be $10 million less than originally anticipated from March through June.
He projected the damage could be greater in the next budget, lowering previous estimates by almost $13 million. And COVID-19’s impact on the real-estate industry could take a $5.8 million bite from expected growth in property tax revenue, he said.
On the ledger’s plus side, the county has received $93 million in federal aid to cover expenses related directly to the pandemic. But regulations prevent it from being used to offset unrelated revenue that simply doesn’t materialize, the county manager said.
Lawing told the board that county staff would put together a proposed spending plan assuming a relatively slow recovery from the pandemic, under the theory that it could be increased if things got better.
Commissioners did not debate a response to Tuesday’s initial budget presentation, but took the matter under advisement.
Board Chairman Jeff Phillips said the day’s presentation demonstrated “the challenging headwinds before us.”
County Commissioner Kay Cashion urged county administrators to fully explore the potential for using some of the $93 million, COVID-19 grant to fill budget gaps that would not have occurred but for the pandemic.
Tuesday’s meeting was Halford’s last day on the job, after more than 15 years in Guilford County government. He is moving to Gaston County as an assistant county manager.
Lawing tapped Alex Smith, senior budget and management analyst, to serve as interim budget director.
