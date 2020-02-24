GREENSBORO — County residents should have a brand new animal shelter to visit in about 18 months, thanks to a unanimous vote Monday evening by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
The board approved a $12.5 million construction contract for the new facility on Guilford College Road, near the existing shelter, with Shelco LLC, a Charlotte company that has branch offices in Winston-Salem.
County Manager Marty Lawing told the board the new structure will have an additional wing for dogs that officials initially thought might be too costly.
“It fit within the budget,” Lawing told the commissioners. “That was something we did not expect and the architect did not expect it.”
At $987,000, the extra “dog kennel module” will boost the new shelter’s capacity to 324 dogs. The new facility will be able to accommodate 250 cats.
Parts of the current shelter at 4525 W. Wendover Ave. date to the early 1950s with the most recent addition dating back to the late 1980s. The hodgepodge of buildings is difficult to keep clean and not designed for modern veterinary care.
The commissioners awarded the contract at the end of the first day of their annual retreat, being held this year in the clubhouse at Bur-Mil Park.
The shelter vote was 9-0, but it did not come without some rancor.
Commissioners Carolyn Coleman and Melvin “Skip” Alston said they were deeply disturbed that only 9.1% of the contract work — a total of just more than $1.2 million — would be going to businesses owned by African Americans.
“It seems we may have to do something different. Every time we bid (a project) we can’t get over 10%,” Coleman said of participation by black-owned businesses.
County officials and Shelco worked diligently to recruit businesses owned by African Americans, but ultimately only three black-owned firms made the cut, said Cynthia Barnes-Phipps, director of the county’s minority and women’s business enterprise program.
Barnes-Phipps reported that overall, just less than $3.4 million or almost 27% of the project was going to businesses owned by minorities and women. Several commissioners praised Barnes-Phipps for her outreach efforts.
Black leaders, including Alston and Coleman, have been pressing county administrators to do a better job of including African American-owned businesses in public projects.
Alston said Monday’s debate showed the need for the county to do a so-called “disparity study” that would gauge the capacity of black-owned businesses to participate in county contracts so commissioners would know what was reasonable to expect.
The annual retreat provides information about the county’s financial situation and its needs as the board starts the months-long process of assembling next year’s budget.
Commissioners also heard an update Monday from county Facilities Director Dan Durham on more than $50 million in other construction projects the county has underway.
Durham told the board the $3.5 million renovation of the Old Courthouse is 85% complete and should be finished next month.
In addition to the animal shelter, other new buildings in various stages of design and construction include a $14.4 million EMS logistics center slated for completion in the summer, a $20.4 million mental health center slated to open in April 2021, and a new law enforcement center with a price tag of $12.5 million targeted for completion in July 2022.
The board also heard from new GTCC President Anthony Clarke, who asked commissioners to include a variety of community college projects in any school bonds voters are asked to approve.
Clarke presented a $151 million wish list that spanned 15 potential projects, includinga new classroom building at the Aviation Campus near the airport and space for a commercial truck driving program at GTCC’s campus on East Wendover Avenue.
