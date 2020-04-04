GREENSBORO — While it doesn't have the most cases, Guilford County has more deaths due to COVID-19 than any other county, according to the latest state data released Saturday.
Of the 24 deaths reported in the state, three of them were in Guilford County, according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data as of 11 a.m. on Saturday. Guilford County health officials said Friday there have been four deaths locally.
The News & Observer of Raleigh was reporting 31 deaths Saturday night, based on data from the state and county health departments. Their count shows Guilford and Mecklenburg with four deaths each, followed by Johnston County with three deaths. Randolph, Rockingham and Forsyth counties have reported one death each, based on state and county data.
While health officials are not identifying those who have died from the illness, family members have said Fred Starr, a longtime Triad furniture industry executive and community volunteer leader, died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He was 87.
Statewide, cases increased to 2,402 with hospitalizations ticking up to 271 from 259 the day before, N.C. DHHS reported.
Guilford County's confirmed cases have more than doubled since Monday. The state reports Guilford has 94 cases, up from 44 on Monday. Guilford reported its first case on March 17 and its first death on Tuesday.
By comparison, Mecklenburg County was at 635 cases and Wake was at 283. Locally, Forsyth has 82 cases (88 according to the county health department) and Davidson County has 53. Randolph is at 26 cases and Rockingham County now has five after reporting its first cases and first death a day apart earlier this week.
The U.S. total was just over 277,200 cases with nearly 6,600 deaths as of Friday, the latest data available, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The CDC and N.C. DHHS do not include information on how many people have recovered in their data. However, Johns Hopkins University keeps a running tally based on various sources. According to their data, out of 1,187,798 cases worldwide as of about 4 p.m. Saturday, 245,949 had recovered from the illness. The university's research shows 64,084 had died.
In the United States, the university's research shows 301,902 cases with 8,175 deaths and 14,505 who have recovered as of that same time.
