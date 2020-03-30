GREENSBORO — Several members of Guilford County’s legislative delegation serve on a special committee of the N.C. House of Representatives that is helping to define state government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The House Select Committee on COVID-19 is looking at changes in state law, programs and practices that might be needed to meet the disease threat or adapt to recent federal legislation linked to the viral outbreak.
“I’m really pleased at the level of bipartisanship so far,” said state Rep. Pricey Harrision, D-Greensboro, who serves on the committee’s working group focused on COVID-19’s potential impact on emergency services, elections and public safety.
“I think everyone agrees that this is a crisis and we have to be ready to address it,” Harrison said.
State Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, said that although he is a member of the committee’s working group focused on education, he’s also “trying to keep an eye” on the full scope of the committee’s work.
The committee’s other major components include working groups on health care and economic support. The General Assembly is not yet in session and the select committee only held its first meetings last week.
The committee is looking ahead to what the House agenda should be if the session begins as scheduled April 28.
“But we’ve also made the governor’s office aware that we are prepared to go back” earlier if that is necessary, Hardister said.
He said the full committee’s scope also includes helping to figure out how to administer North Carolina’s share of the massive CARES Act passed recently by Congress, a $2 trillion measure providing nationwide economic relief to businesses, state and local governments, and individuals affected by COVID-19.
The committee’s role extends to such details as the potential to help independent contractors who have lost income because of the pandemic, but who are not covered by unemployment compensation programs, Hardister said.
State Rep. Ashton Clemmons, D-Greensboro, is one of three legislators leading the working group that is looking into the viral outbreak’s impact on the state’s education systems.
Clemmons said her working group’s purview includes all forms of K-12 education and the state university system, private and independent colleges, and the statewide network of community colleges.
At the K-12 level, the group is looking into such issues as how state law can be changed to accommodate new federal standards that waive student testing requirements for school systems shuttered by the virus, Clemmons said.
The committee also will have to study what the various school systems will need once they reopen to be vibrant and inviting centers of learning for returning students, she said.
At the college and university level, Clemmons said concerns include the financial impact of expected losses in enrollment from students who, in the aftermath of the pandemic, might not want to leave their hometown to return to a distant college or university.
The committee’s meetings are being held with many committee members participating online.
Harrison said her working group that meets today will be hearing from public safety officials about impacts on the prison population. Officials with the N.C. League of Municipalities and the state Association of County Commissioners also will make presentations at this afternoon’s session about how COVID-19 has affected local governments, she said.
Clemmons said her group held its first meeting last week on K-12 systems. It will begin looking at the coronavirus and higher education at its next meeting on Thursday, she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.