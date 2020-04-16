GREENSBORO — On second thought, Guilford County leaders probably won't be voting tonight on hundreds of millions of dollars in school bonds.
County Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston said he plans to delay until next month his motion to seek bonding approval from state government and to schedule a Nov. 3 referendum on up to $1.6 billion in school spending.
That would allow both the commissioners and the general public to focus more clearly on Guilford County Schools' massive needs and how best to address them, Alston said.
"With the coronavirus situation, people are in a distracted state of mind," he said Thursday ahead of the board's 5:30 p.m. meeting. "I think we need to concentrate on all that we have in front of us right now."
The school system has huge needs to modernize its buildings, expand programs and deal with such problems as ineffective heating and cooling equipment.
The county Board of Education voted 7-2 last month to ask commissioners to begin meeting those needs by putting $1.6 billion in school bonds on the November ballot.
County officials would need voter approval in a countywide election to sell bonds earmarked for that purpose.
Alston said delaying the vote envisioned for this evening would not jeopardize plans for the school bonds, just push back by a month procedural steps to seek bonding authority from the state Local Goverment Commission and to schedule a referendum for an as-yet-undecided amount.
Alston said he envisions the board deciding the issue initially scheduled for tonight at the board's May 21 meeting: Whether to begin the application process and schedule a referendum.
That would push back a required public hearing on the proposed bonds to the board's June 18 meeting, he said.
"We just need to have everything completed before July," Alston said of the timeline for ensuring a November referendum.
Compensating emergency responders
Alston said he also plans major changes to his proposal that county's emergency responders receive a temporary, 5% pay raise.
The original idea was aimed at making it up to responders in several county departments that the commissioners recently exempted from some types of paid leave guaranteed by recent changes to federal law.
Instead of the temporary pay hike, Alston said he now will suggest that everybody covered by the new exemption receive seven days of paid vacation without a sunset date on when it must be taken.
Alston said that after speaking with county administrators and other board members, he was convinced that "a week and two days" of added vacation was better for both the responders and county government.
The commissioners voted 7-1 last week to make the county’s emergency responders ineligible for some paid leave otherwise guaranteed by the federal government’s recent coronavirus legislation.
County administrators told the board the change was needed to ensure the county had enough emergency responders on the job at all times.
Responders in the emergency services, public health, social services and sheriff's departments still would qualify for up to three months of paid leave if they personally came down with COVID-19, were under coronavirus quarantine or were awaiting test results.
But the vote last week denied them paid leave that the Families First Coaronavirus Response Act grants other employees to care for someone else who is recuperating from COVID-19 or for children whose schools have been closed by the pandemic.
County paramedics and emergency medical technicians are concerned about recent political decisions that "have not afforded them the same protection as being given to other employees," said Ross Neugeboren, president of the Guilford County Professional Fire Fighters and Paramedics' employees organization.
"Our members are extremely likely to be exposed to patients that have tested positive to this deadly virus," Neugeboren said Thursday in a news release. "The probability of infecting our family and not being able to care for them is more than anybody should be asked to do."
Neugeboren did not react specifically to Alston's vacation-day proposal but said that his group looks forward to working with commissioners "to find a way to provide some reassurances to our members that are on the front line of this global health emergency."
