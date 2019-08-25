GREENSBORO — Getting downtown was a dream.
And then a supporter of Guilford Green Foundation's LGBTQ Community Center, which was rapidly outgrowing an office space off Battleground Avenue, said they knew someone who could give the nonprofit a deal on a building.
And a $60,000 "Building a Brighter Future" capital campaign, begun earlier this year, ended up raising three times the goal.
The staff expect to move into the building, the old Quizno's at 121 N. Greene St., this fall with an open house.
"It's been humbling to me," said Jennifer Ruppe, the foundation's executive director. "People really stood behind us."
Since the 1990s, Guilford Green has had a tradition of focusing on challenges facing the local gay community. Last year, the foundation opened a community center in an office building off Battleground Avenue where cubicles once stood, turning it into a hub of activities and resources for people who are gay and their allies.
Raleigh, Charlotte and Winston-Salem are among the North Carolina cities that have long had such community centers.
Partnering with other agencies, the group sponsors activities such as "Gay and Gray" seminars dealing with health and legal issues and entertainment, such as "Green Queen Bingo." There are educational resources, such as voice-training demonstrations to help transgender people choose a sound that matches their new identity.
Downtown, they agreed, would be a base.
"We all felt like it should be very accessible," said interior designer Donald Draggoo, a founding member of the group's endowment committee, who found the property and volunteered to manage the upfitting of the building.
It happened after founding board member Ron Johnson kicked off the capital campaign at the group's March Gala by donating the first $15,000. Another founding board member, Bob Page, put up $10,000. And Dawn Chaney, another founding board member, gave the group a $50,000 challenge grant, through a foundation that bears her name, that would match donations dollar for dollar.
"I’m a strong believer that if you have a good mission, and you’ve got a good service, and you tell the world how important it is, people will join you," Chaney said.
Donations often came in with notes attached.
"I heard a lot about the needs of youth now," Ruppe said of the notes. "Almost like this responsibility for people who can to give back so the next generation doesn’t have to deal with what they had to deal with."
The group plans to use what doesn't go into the renovations to start a building maintenance fund.