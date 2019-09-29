You are the owner of this article.
Guilford, Forsyth, Rockingham are 'abnormally dry' with little to no rain in forecast

Drought map September 2019

Guilford County is among 22 counties in central and western North Carolina experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Another 45 counties have tipped over into a moderate drought, according to data released last week by the N.C. Drought Management Advisory Council. So what does this mean? And is there any rain in sight to head off a drought here?

20190930g_nws_drought_map

