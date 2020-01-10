Opioids (WEB) (copy)

Abuse of opioids such as prescription pain medications and heroin continue to plague communities.

RALEIGH — Guilford, Forsyth and Alamance counties are among 23 health departments in North Carolina that will share $2.1 million in federal funding to address the opioid crisis.

The money comes from a $7 million award North Carolina received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Friday in a news release. 

The three-year awards of up to $275,000 are expected to serve as a "catalyst" for local health departments to find ways to work with local agencies and community-based groups on such strategies as syringe exchange programs, connecting people to treatment and recovery services and post-overdose response teams with emergency medical services, DHHS said.

More information about the NC Opioid Action Plan and state efforts to tackle the crisis is available at www.ncdhhs.gov/opioid-epidemic.

