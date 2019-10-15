GREENSBORO — In less than nine hours, Guilford County deputies were involved in two fatal shootings with armed men in separate confrontations.
In both cases, law enforcement officers were returning fire.
Deputies shot and killed Victor Jarvis about 7 p.m. Monday when he fired at and injured two deputies after more than a 10-hour standoff at his High Point home, authorities said.
Early Tuesday, deputies and High Point police officers were shot at while responding to a welfare check. They returned fire, killing Dennis Patrick Jr. at his Jamestown home, authorities said.
“Every officer who wears this uniform hopes that something like this would never happen to them,” Sheriff’s Capt. Brian Hall said Tuesday afternoon at a press conference.
“They don’t want to be shot and they don’t want to shoot anybody else.”
Deputies were left Monday night trying to support two of their own who were shot in High Point.
Hall said one deputy was shot in the face with a bullet still lodged in his jaw. He is hospitalized and will have surgery later this week to repair the jaw and remove the bullet, Hall said.
He said the other deputy was grazed by a bullet in his right shoulder but has been treated and released from the hospital.
Hall said Tuesday the sheriff’s office would not release the names of the deputies or officers involved in the shootings or take any questions from the media. Officials also have not released further details about the two men who were killed, including their ages.
Hall said the past 24 hours had been very challenging, exhausting and emotional. He asked that residents keep the deputies, officers, their families and the Jarvis and Patrick families in their thoughts and prayers.
In Monday’s shooting, Guilford County deputies first encountered Jarvis at 8:35 a.m. at his house at 4014 Braddock Road in High Point. Hall said a deputy was trying to serve a civil order to padlock the residence, but wouldn’t offer further details on that order.
He said Jarvis got into a physical struggle with the deputy, pushed the deputy away from him and went back inside his house, locking the door behind him.
At that point, the deputy heard a single gunshot and called for backup.
For more than 10 hours deputies, High Point police officers and a family member tried to negotiate with Jarvis to come outside.
Hall said Jarvis would fire gunshots sporadically from inside the house throughout the negotiations.
Nearby residences were evacuated.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that deputies entered the house at 6:56 p.m.,”after exhausting all efforts to get Mr. Jarvis to peacefully leave the house.”
Jarvis shot at them, Hall said.
“In order to defend themselves and each other from Mr. Jarvis’ deadly use of force against them, three of our deputies returned fire striking Mr. Jarvis who died at the scene,” Hall said.
Less than nine hours later, deputies found themselves involved in a second deadly confrontation.
At 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were asked to do a welfare check on Patrick in the 1200 block of Bales Chapel Road in Jamestown.
Hall said a family member reported to deputies that Patrick was threatening to harm himself.
“Upon our arrival, deputies spoke with Mr. Patrick,” Hall said. “Shortly after this interaction, Mr. Patrick produced a firearm and fired a number of shots at the deputies.”
High Point police officers came to the house to help deputies. Two police officers and one deputy fired at Patrick as he continued to shoot, Hall said.
“The actions of the police officers from High Point and our deputy were necessary to protect themselves and each other from Mr. Patrick’s use of deadly force against them,” Hall said.
Hall said a bullet hit Patrick and he died at the house.
No officers were injured during that shooting.
Both shootings are being investigated internally and by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard procedure.
Hall said even if the deputies and officers are cleared of any wrongdoing they know that this shooting will follow them the rest of their careers and that’s “stressful.”
“We’ve got extremely well-trained officers at this agency and the High Point Police Department and they’re going to work through that stress every single time,” Hall said. “It’s what they do. It’s what they’re trained to do and they’re going to overcome that and be the professionals that they put this badge on to be.”
