GREENSBORO – Guilford Courthouse National Military Park has closed its visitor center until further notice.
"Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, the open-air spaces within the park — the tour road, Hoskins Farm site, trails and public restrooms at tour road stop 6 — are accessible during normal business hours (8:30a.m. to 5 p.m.) to provide healthy outdoor options for the public," according to a news release.
Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
As previously announced, all indoor recreation centers, the Greensboro History Museum, Greensboro Cultural Center and the Greensboro Aquatic Center are closed indefinitely. City parks, gardens, lakes and Gillespie Golf Course will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 21 and will be closed March 22.
Greensboro's trails, greenways and neighborhood parks will be open from dawn to dusk seven days a week.
All Guilford County park event centers, pools and learning centers are closed. All organized recreation events and facility rentals, including shelters and Hagan-Stone Park campground sites, are canceled through April 13. County parks, trails and open spaces remain open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.