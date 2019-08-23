National parks throughout the country, including Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in Greensboro, will commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first slaves in English-occupied North America on Sunday.
The National Park Service and its partners invited all 419 national parks, their community partners and the public to come together in solidarity to ring bells simultaneously across the nation for four minutes — one for each century — to honor the first Africans who landed at Point Comfort in 1619 and 400 years of African American history, according to a news release from Guilford Courthouse National Military Park
Bells have traditionally served as symbols of freedom, the release said.
The Greensboro event will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday on the Greene Monument lawn at the park's Tour Stop 8. Participants are urged to bring a bell and arrive by 2:45 p.m. to be ready to ring the bells 3 p.m.