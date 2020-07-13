GREENSBORO — Two Guilford County deaths attributed to COVID-19 were dropped from state health officials' tally between Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that there were 125 deaths from the highly contagious disease in Gulford County. On Sunday, NCDHHS reported there were 123 deaths from the new coronavirus in the county.
Why the discrepancy?
That's because the data released daily by NCDHHS is preliminary, Kelly Haight Connor, a department spokeswoman said in an email to the News & Record. Because of this, the data is "subject to change as cases are investigated and information verified," she said.
In the case of this weekend's numbers, Haight Connor said after further investigation, two reported deaths in Guilford County did not have a positive, laboratory-confirmed test result and were removed from the total.
In other instances, Haight Connor said, a victim's county of residence or zip code may be updated, which can change the county to which the death is attributed.
Cone Health's Green Valley Campus (formerly Women's Hospital) solely handles COVID-19 cases. The hospital takes patients from outside counties and who may have contracted the disease in their home county but then die of the disease at the Guilford County hospital. In this instance, the state ultimately would attribute that death to the home county, and not Guilford County, health officials have previously said.
Guilford County has recorded 3,682 cases of COVID-19 and 123 related deaths, according to Monday's report on the NCDHHS website.
The Guilford County Department of Public Health said on its website Monday afternoon that it has been notified of 3,533 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 125 deaths. These numbers represent an increase of 130 new cases and five new deaths since the county's last report on Friday.
A note that accompanies the the data on the Guilford County website notes that discrepancies between the state and local numbers may occur. "Due to timing of the receipt of data, state numbers may be unconfirmed," the note states. "Data reported by Guilford County has already been confirmed, reviewed and vetted for accuracy by the Guilford County Division of Public Health."
