GREENSBORO — County leaders are getting closer to a vote on how to spend $93.7 million in federal emergency funding to alleviate the economic fallout wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.
That money comes from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), a law designed to aid local and state governments in that effort.
At a Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, county staff shared early details about a proposal on how to allocate that money. Don Campbell, the county's emergency management director, outlined the ways that $67 million would be initially spent.
For example, $30 million would go toward reimbursing expenses the county incurred during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Another $10 million would be spent on preparedness efforts, such as erecting plexiglass barriers and reconfiguring waiting rooms in county departments to protect employees and the public from potential infection.
That would leave $7 million for what county leaders termed “community lifelines,” such as nonprofits, and $20 million for much-needed grants to local businesses.
The remaining $26.7 million would be held back and released in a second phase.
Board Chairman Jeff Phillips said he thought the application process should be simple so that money could flow quickly.
“If we don’t, and these are the funds that make the difference, some businesses may not be around in August or September,” Phillips said.
Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston said he thought the business grants should be limited to $10,000 in order to help a broad range of establishments. He also talked about limiting the grants to companies that hadn’t received money from a federal program to help small businesses that's currently underway.
Multiple board members asked about the possibility of giving some money to the school district or to cities and towns within Guilford County.
Campbell said the school district is set to receive money under the CARES Act separately. However, the county is considering that money from the “community lifelines” pot could be funneled to help Guilford schools with distance learning.
He said the cities and towns, which were not specifically included in the early draft of what was presented to commissioners, could potentially apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
Also Thursday, board members were updated on the county's efforts to test residents for COVID-19.
According to Iulia Vann, the interim director of the Guilford County Health Department, the county has tested 371 people for coronavirus since Tuesday at a center located on the UNCG campus.
Board members asked about the possibility of having additional testing sites in High Point and on the N.C. A&T campus. Vann and Campbell said they were looking into testing in High Point as well as other options.
Toward the end of the meeting, Alston chided those board members — all Republican — who didn't cover their faces.
“We should all be wearing face masks,” said Alston, a Democrat. “We are not all six feet apart. I think that’s an example we need to set. This is a serious virus that’s out there.
"We’ve got to start this new way of working with each other and socializing with each other.”
