GREENSBORO — Guilford County is reporting its first death attributable to the new coronavirus.
Public health officials said the 78-year-old resident died Tuesday "from complications associated with the virus."
They indicated that the COVID-19 victim had "underlying medical conditions," but said no additional information about the victim would be released to protect the surviving family's privacy.
"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and their loved ones," said Dr. Iulia Vann, interim county health director. "This death is a tragic occurrence in our efforts to combat COVID-19."
Vann said the death "underscores the urgent need for us to take extra steps to protect residents who are particularly vulnerable to developing more serious illness."
Guilford's first death is not yet part of the state's official tally, which stood at eight as of Tuesday morning. State health officials are updating their data once a day, usually before 11 a.m.
It is the Triad's second death. Forsyth County also reported its first death on Tuesday.
