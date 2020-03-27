Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, all of Guilford County is under a “stay-at-home” order effective until April 17 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The cities of Greensboro and High Point and Guilford County jointly issued the decree Wednesday after consulting with medical professionals. But what exactly does this order entail?
Greensboro officials put together this handy summary of what that means for residents.
Still have questions? Call 336-641-7527 or email stayhome@guilfordcountync.gov.
What you can do
• Go to grocery, convenience or warehouse store.
• Go to pharmacy to pick up medications and other health care necessities.
• Visit a health care professional for medical services that cannot be provided virtually. Call first.
• Go to a restaurant for takeout, delivery or drive-thru.
• Care for or support friend or family member.
• Take a walk, ride a bike, jog and be in nature for exercise. Just keep at least 6 feet between you and others.
• Walk pets.
• Take pets to a vet.
• Help someone get necessary supplies.
• Receive deliveries from any business that delivers.
What you can't do
• Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by the order.
• Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need.
• Get closer than 6 feet to other people.
• Visit loved ones in a hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited purposes as provided on the facility websites.
• Travel except for essential travel and activities.
What is considered essential?
Here are the types of businesses that local officials have deemed as essential and can remain open:
• Health care, public health, law enforcement, public safety and first responders.
• Food, beverage and agriculture.
• Grocery stores and pharmacies.
• Transportation (airlines, taxi, public transportation, vehicle rental, logistics).
• Media.
• Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation (auto supply, auto repair, bicycle shops, etc.).
• Financial institutions such as banks, consumer lenders, credit unions, appraisers, title companies, financial markets, trading and future exchanges, entities that issue bonds, etc.
• Hardware and supply stores.
• Critical trade occupations, such as building and construction, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, janitorial staff, security staff, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services and other services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and businesses.
• Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pickup services.
• Laundry services.
• Restaurants for off-premise consumption (in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-thru, curbside pickup and carry out).
• Professional services, including but not limited to legal, accounting, and insurance.
• Childcare centers.
• Manufacturing, distribution and supply chain.
• Hotels and motels.
• Funeral services.
• Other community-based government operations and essential functions including human services.
• Other community-based human service operations.
• Hazardous materials.
What is essential business and travel?
• Shopping for necessary supplies and services.
• Providing necessary care for others.
• Traveling to work for essential business and operations.
• Traveling to a health care appointment.
• Outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, running, cycling, using greenways.
Want to know more?
Click here to read the Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County stay-at-home order.
