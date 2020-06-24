Guilford County Sheriff logo with D.H. Rogers

GREENSBORO — Young people have the chance to explore the basics of a career in law enforcement in an upcoming Guilford County Sheriff’s Office Youth Academy.

The Sheriff’s Youth Academy is designed for youth, age 10 to 17, who are curious about a career in law enforcement. The sheriff’s office said the program seeks to inspire youth toward a future in public safety by presenting subjects condensed from the training curriculum for real-life law enforcement officers.

For those interested, the sheriff’s office asks that participants attend a mandatory orientation meeting with at least one parent or guardian at 6:30 p.m. July 24 at the Otto Zenke building, 400 W. Washington St.

The academy aims to stimulate a positive interest in law enforcement and heighten awareness of the positive aspects of being a good citizen, as well as to instill a sense of patriotism in youth, the sheriff’s office said.

Blocks of instruction will include:

  • Career preparation.
  • The dangers of texting and driving/DWI prevention education.
  • Firearms safety and firearms simulator training/arrest procedures.
  • Traffic rules/enforcement/police pursuits.
  • Physical fitness training introduction to drills.
  • Vehicle accident extraction demo.
  • Building searches/police K-9 demo.
  • Dangers of substance abuse.
  • Interacting and communicating with law enforcement.
  • Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team/law enforcement robot demo.
  • Outdoor survival training.

The academy will run from July 27 to July 31. Participants can choose between an 8 a.m. to noon session and a 1 to 5 p.m. session.

Classes will be at the Guilford County Sheriff District 2 Office at 5440 Millstream Road in McLeansville.

To enroll, visit www.guilfordcountysheriff.com or email aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov by July 20. Space is limited to 10 youths per session. Enrollment is on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, contact the Sheriff’s Community Resource Unit at 336-641-3378/5313 or email questions to aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476.

Recommended for you

Load comments