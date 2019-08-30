GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 15-year-old who is missing and possibly endangered.
Samuel Juergen was last seen in the area of Lake Brandt and Scalesville roads Wednesday night, according to a sheriff's office news release. He is a white with brown hair, 6 feet 2, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call Guilford Metro 911 or the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3355.
