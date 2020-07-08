GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools administrators expect to share their proposal for reopening schools at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, giving parents and students a much-needed look at what education will be like in the coronavirus era.
Today, though, administrators plan to discuss various COVID-19 safety requirements the district could follow when school begins Aug. 17.
Nora Carr, the district’s chief of staff, said administrators don’t expect to ask the Guilford County Board of Education to vote immediately on the reopening plan once it’s presented.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras and her staff at one point thought they would bring a plan to the school board during today’s work session. However, Carr said in an email they decided to spread their presentations out “due to the volume of information that needs to be shared and digested.”
An upcoming decision by Gov. Roy Cooper will be a major factor in any plan the district decides to put in place.
Last week, he canceled a planned announcement on how K-12 schools should reopen, instead electing to release a proposal in the next few weeks.
