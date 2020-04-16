Since launching last month, the meals-to-go program through Guilford County Schools has dished out more than a half a million meals to children in the county.

For all of last school year, the district served nearly 5 million breakfasts and 7.2 million lunches.

The meals-to-go program, which launched March 18, serves lunch and breakfast for the next morning to any child 18 and younger.

Here's a look at the program, by the numbers:

522,094 — meals served as of April 10

39,000 — average meals served in a day (over the past two weeks)

412 — number of school nutrition employees working

423 — number of extra workers, including bus drivers and custodians

114 — number of school and satellite feeding sites

65 — Percent of students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch

Source: Guilford County Schools

The meal sites

Guilford County's meals-to-go program serves lunch and breakfast for the next morning to any child 18 and younger. Here's a list of feeding sites, which are open from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday:

Browns Summit

Turnbridge Apartments, 503 Turnbridge Circle

Autumn Forest Trailer Park, 3700 Autumn Fesorest Drive

John Washington Road, 7899 Womack Drive

Monticello Estates, 7703 Landis Drive

Greensboro

Alderman Elementary, 4211 Chateau Drive

Allen Middle, 1108 Glendale Drive

Archer Elementary, 2610 Four Seasons Blvd. 

Bessemer Elementary, 918 Huffine Mill Road

Bluford Elementary, 1901 Tuscaloosa St.

Brightwood Elementary, 2001 Brightwood School Road

Cone Elementary, 2501 N. Church St.

Dudley High, 1200 Lincoln St.

Foust Elementary, 2610 Floyd St.

Hairston Middle, 3911 Naco Road

Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Drive

Irving Park Elementary, 1310 Sunset Drive

Jackson Middle, 2200 Ontario St.

Jefferson Elementary, 1400 New Garden Road

Jones Elementary, 502 South St.

Morehead Elementary, 4630 Tower Road

Northwest High, 5240 Northwest School Road

Peck Elementary, 1601 W. Florida St.

Pilot Elementary, 4701 Chimney Springs Drive

Rankin Elementary, 1501 Spry St.

Reedy Fork Elementary, 4571 Reedy Fork Parkway

Simkins Elementary, 3511 E. Lee St.

Southeast High, 4530 Southeast School Road

Southern High, 5700 Drake Road

Smith High, 2407 S. Holden Road

Sumner Elementary, 1915 Harris Drive

Swann Middle, 811 Cypress St.

Washington Elementary, 1110 E. Washington St.

Western Middle, 401 College Road

Wiley Elementary, 600 W. Terrell St.

Claremont Courts, 2702 Patio Place

Smith Homes, 707 W. Florida St.

Ray Warren Homes, 1306 E. Gate City Blvd.

Northland Apartments, 3319 N. O. Henry Blvd.

Choice Hotel, 110 Seneca Road

Pathway, 3517 N. Church St.

Allerton Apartments, 3201 Allerton Circle

Plantation Apartments, 1101 Berkley Manor Way

Greenbriar, 129 Greenbriar Road

Hayleigh Village, 4020 Eight Belles Lane

Foxworth, 1201 Thicket Lane

Laurel Oaks, 12 Laurel Lee Terrace

Woodberry Run, 220 Berryman St.

Hampton Homes, 1300 Ogden St.

Pear Leaf, 2917 W. Florida St.

Baylor Court, 3900 Baylor Court

Lakespring Court, 4 Lakespring Court

Abby Court, 3403 Rehobeth Church Road

Hickory Trails, 4223 Romaine St.

Woodland Village, 3819 Overland Heights

Applewood, 3502 Old Battleground Ave.

River Birch, 312 N. Swing Road

Silverbriar Court, 4807 Silver Briar Court

Westview Valley Apartments, 436 Guilford College Road

Village Park Mobile Home Park, 724 Creek Ridge Road

Glenhaven, 426 Greenbriar Road

Legacy Crossing, 3900 Hahns Lane

Oakwood Forrest, 411 U.S. 29 North

Cottage Gardens Apartments, 307 Avalon Road Apt. K

Cumberland Court Apartments, 610 Bluford St.

Legacy Pointe Apartments, 9 Summertree Loop

Cottage Grove Apartments, 2209 Apache St.

Abernathy Park Apartments, 3624 Belmont St.

Amber Trace Apartments, 2904-2914 W. Florida St.

Colonial Apartments, 400 Burlingate Drive

Willow Run Apartments, 300 Montrose Drive

The Morehead Apartments, 5518 W. Market St.

Madison Woods Apartments, 5505 Tomahawk Drive

Market Station Apartments, 1 Aspen Drive

High Point

Allen Jay Middle, 1201 E. Fairfield Road

Fairview Elementary, 608 Fairview St.

Florence Elementary, 7605 Florence School Road

High Point Central High, 801 Ferndale Blvd. 

Johnson Street Global, 1601 Johnson St.

Kirkman Park Elementary, 1101 N. Centennial St.

Montlieu Elementary, 1105 Montlieu Ave.

Oak Hill Elementary, 320 Wrightenberry St.

Oak View Elementary, 614 Oakview Road

Parkview Elementary, 325 Gordon St.

Shadybrook Elementary, 503 Shadybrook Road

Southwest Middle, 4368 Southwest School Road

Union Hill Elementary, 3523 Triangle Lake Road

Welborn Middle, 1710 McGuinn Drive

Park Street Terrace Apartments, 885 Sharon St.

Brentwood Crossing, 200 Brentwood St.

New Gate Apartments, 1605 Granby Ave.

Laurelwood Apartments, 1300 Burton Road

Bellemeade Apartments, 2350 Bellemeade St.

The Oaks at Silver Ridge, 2926 E. Kivett Drive

Ingram Woods Apartments, 2704 Ingram Road

Kendall Street Apartments, 211 Kendall Ave.

Ambassador Court Apartments, 2501 Ambassador Court

South Wind Villas, 820 E. South Road

Greater New Hope Baptist Church, 906 Meredith St.

Spring Valley Apartments, 1403 E. Commerce St.

Carson Stout Homes, 501 Anaheim St.

Daniel Brooks Homes, 1455 West Ave.

Juanita Hills, 2701 Annmore Circle

Jamestown

Jamestown Elementary, 108 Potter Drive

Ragsdale High, 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive

McLeansville

Madison Elementary, 3600 Hines Chapel Road

McLeansville Elementary, 5315 Frieden's Church Road

Northeast High, 6700 McLeansville Road

Summerfield

Summerfield Elementary, 7501 Summerfield Road

Summerfield Mobile Home Park, 6955 Summerfield Road

Other towns

Colfax Elementary, 9112 U.S. 421, Colfax

Oak Ridge Commons, 2205 Oak Ridge Road, Oak Ridge

Rock Creek Village Mobile Home Park, 1337 Village Road, Whitsett

