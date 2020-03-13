GREENSBORO — It’s official: The Guilford County Board of Elections unanimously certified a total of 113,265 ballots Friday that were cast in the March 3 primary for a turnout of just less than a third of the county’s registered voters.
In doing so, board members added to the tally by approving 406 mailed-in absentee ballots and 140 “provisional” ballots that were in question for some reason.
Friday’s decision means that there will be no recounts in any local races because none was close enough for the loser to demand one.
“This is where we transition from unofficial to official results,” county elections director Charlie Collicutt said after the board’s decision.
In a meeting that stretched on for nearly five hours while newly accepted ballots were counted, the board also:
- Launched an investigation of a voter who might have unlawfully voted twice.
- Discussed an incident involving a tearful student.
- Certified results that showed more Democrats voted than their Republican counterparts.
Collicutt said one voter apparently voted in his correct precinct, then went to another and voted again, falsely claiming to recently have moved into that second precinct’s jurisdiction.
The board voted unanimously to refer the case to the State Board of Elections for further investigation. Collicutt declined to publicly identify the double-vote suspect because the man is now subject to an official state inquiry.
The incident with the student involved Guilford County Schools’ initiative to bus students of voting age to the polls.
Board member Kathryn Lindley said she had received a complaint that a faculty member had made it difficult for the girl to cast a Republican ballot.
Collicutt said the incident involved a Smith High School student who ultimately did vote in the GOP primary. But he acknowledged the incident highlighted a need for more pre-election communication between school leaders and election officials.
“We’re going to work on better communication, on setting up better logistics and better ways they can assist the students while still complying with election law,” Collicutt said.
Certified results that showed Democrats were the county’s more motivated party, at least in the primary.
Collicutt said 51% of the county’s 160,452 registered Democrats participated in the primary. That’s nearly 82,000 Democratic voters, possibly energized by a hard-fought battle for the party’s presidential nomination.
By contrast, participation was just less than 27% of Guilford’s roughly 95,000 Republican voters, for a total of about 25,600 GOP ballots cast.
The Republican primary for the District 5 seat on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners was the only one that had been considered close enough that local returns might have triggered a recount.
But Collicutt said that final, official tally showed District 5 hopeful Troy Lawson edged out his opponent, Cyndy Hayworth, by more than the 1% margin that is the upper limit for spurring such a recount.
Friday was the election board’s first such canvass after the county’s switch from “touchscreen” computer voting to a new system that uses paper ballots marked by hand, but that still tabulates them digitally.
Collicutt told the board that bipartisan teams had counted by hand the results in two sample precincts, chosen at random to check for overall accuracy.
In each case, he said, the hand counts matched exactly with the new equipment’s calculations.
“Both of them, dead on,” he said of the sample precincts.
In several instances Friday, the board voted to clean up and accept ballots that voters had botched for some reason.
For example, one voter had marked a ballot with x’s beside the name of each chosen candidate instead of completely inking the bubble next to that person’s name.
The tabulating machine only “reads” inked-in bubbles, not x’s, so it had rejected that voter’s submission.
“I guess everybody should understand the urgency of filling in the those little bubbles all the way,” board Chairman Jim Kimel said.
The board also agreed unanimously to reject nine absentee ballots that were questionable for such reasons as a voter being registered as a member of one party, but filling out the other party’s ballot.
In several instances, rejected voters submitted blank ballots on which they had not chosen a candidate in any of the races.
Collicutt said the Smith High voting mishap involved a faculty member who sought to intercede after a student submitted a “same-day registration” application to vote in the Republican primary.
He said that it was unclear what the female student’s actual preference was but that she started crying as the faculty member sought to persuade poll workers to let her change her registration to Democrat.
Collicutt said that the poll workers could not let her vote in the Democrat primary because she had already submitted two signed documents registering as a Republican.
And state law prohibits such party changes within 25 days of an election, he said.
“We did have to proactively get the faculty out of the room,” Collicutt said of the incident.
The incident occurred during the school system’s initiative encouraging students of voting age to cast ballots in the primary and driving them to the polls on school buses.
Guilford Superintendent Sharon Contreras started the effort seeking to help students appreciate the importance of participating in elections as their right and a civic responsibility.
Elections Board member Carolyn Bunker said she had participated in the initiative through the League of Women Voters, assisting in a related program to visit schools and instruct students in the basic mechanics of voting.
She said the effort was scrupulously nonpartisan.
“We all know young people don’t vote,” she said, adding that she thought it was a worthy endeavor to try to change that.
