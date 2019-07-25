A Guilford County resident died after contracting an illness from an amoeba while swimming in a Cumberland County lake earlier this month.
The person, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, developed Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis after swimming July 12 at Fantasy Lake Water Park, a Cumberland County news release stated. The amoeba is naturally present in warm freshwater lakes like the one at this park.
The National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the illness was caused by an amoeba with the scientific name Naegleria fowleri. It is commonly referred to as the "brain-eating amoeba." It does not cause illness if swallowed but can be fatal if forced up the nose, the release stated.
The amoeba cannot be eliminated from freshwater lakes because it is naturally occurring. However, infections are rare in North Carolina with only five cases reported between 1962 and 2018.
Infections usually occur when it is hot for prolonged periods of time, which results in higher water temperatures and lower water levels.
“I would like to first express my sincere condolences to the family of this individual,” stated Duane Holder, Cumberland County Interim Health Director and Assistant County Manager in the release. “We encourage everyone to use precaution when swimming, diving, or water-skiing in warm freshwater lakes.”
For more information about Naegleria fowleri and Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis, visit http://www.cdc.gov/parasites/naegleria/. If you have questions or concerns, you may contact the Cumberland County Department of Public Health at 910-433-3645 or 910-433-3655.