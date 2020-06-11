GREENSBORO — Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center has come under investigation by state health officials this week after questions arose about whether the number of COVID-19 cases being reported there is correct and how it is handling the outbreak.
The facility at 308 W. Meadowview Road is among seven congregate-living facilities in Guilford County with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Authorities are inspecting Maple Groves’ procedures to prevent the spread of the disease, according to state health officials.
Eleven residents associated with the facility have contracted the disease, according to the latest statistics — released Tuesday — from the N.C. Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services. No staff members had contracted the disease and no deaths were reported, according to state data.
Those numbers, however, came into question after a relative of a resident who died there last week came forward with evidence that there may be other unreported cases.
On June 4, Cathy Hartman of Liberty learned that her grandmother, 88-year-old Nellie Smith, had died early that morning at Maple Grove. Unbeknownst to the family, Hartman said, officials at the facility had tested her grandmother on June 2 for COVID-19 after her temperature spiked to 108 degrees.
Hartman said the test results came back positive for coronavirus two days later — the day of Smith’s death.
“We found out the morning she died that they did a test on her,” Hartman said. “We were not notified of that. We were not notified that she had a fever.”
Smith had Alzheimer’s disease and was being housed in an area designated for people without a COVID-19 diagnosis, according to Hartman.
She started researching the number of cases at the facility and discovered that the state’s official June 2 report was much lower than the numbers given in a May 22 letter sent to family members.
In the letter, Maple Grove administrator Ivy Pearson said that “17 additional residents, and three additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.”
Hartman said her mother was previously told by the facility that the disease had been diagnosed in one staff member and one resident.
That would put the total number of cases associated with Maple Grove at 22 — double the number that has been reported by the state.
On Wednesday, Pearson declined to be interviewed by the News & Record.
A media statement sent late Wednesday afternoon by a Maple Grove representative did not explain the discrepancy. Instead, it listed several steps the facility took to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and said that Maple Grove regularly communicates with the Guilford County Health Department about testing and infection.
County health officials are responsible for providing the number of local COVID-19 cases from congregate-living facilities to the state.
However, in an email sent to the News & Record Thursday morning, after state officials had visited the facility, Maple Grove said information it had provided to county health officials “is not consistent with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Electronic Disease Surveillance System. ”
It said the county health department “has the correct numbers ... and is aware of the discrepancy.”
Maple Grove did not respond to an email seeking clarification of what the discrepancy was between the numbers.
A Guilford County spokeswoman said county Health Director Iulia Vann was in meetings and unavailable Thursday to answer questions about the issue.
Emails sent Wednesday and Thursday to two spokespersons for the county health department either went unanswered or deferred to answers provided by a spokesperson for the state health department.
That email, from spokeswoman Kelly Haight Connor, said: “Guilford County reported a total of 11 resident cases on May 28, and they reported additional data to NCDHHS late in the day (Tuesday). This data will be reviewed by staff at our Division of Public Health and then be appropriately incorporated into Friday’s report.”
As far as the state investigation into Maple Grove’s infection control measures, Haight Connor said the state would not comment further, but that the report would be available on the department’s website, under its “Nursing Home Licensure and Certification Section” upon completion.
Haight Connor said the state agency is performing “infection-control surveys” at all Medicare certified nursing homes in North Carolina.
Hartman, whose grandmother went to Maple Grove in February to recover from a stroke, said she believes measures there weren’t good enough to prevent Smith from contracting the disease.
Hartman noted that while meeting with her grandmother by videoconference after the state’s social-distancing restrictions went into place, she noticed Smith was sitting at a small table right next to another man.
Maple Grove did not respond questions from the News & Record about how it is keeping residents apart from each other.
State health officials said confining residents to their rooms is not considered neglectful, and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers strategies for caring for residents at congregate-living facilities during outbreaks.
Hartman said her grandmother was first tested for COVID-19 on May 20 — a day after the first case was reported at the facility — and that the result was negative.
After her grandmother’s death, Hartman said she called NCDHHS about a complaint she had filed March 6 against Maple Grove regarding bruising she observed on Smith’s body. The bruise, Maple Grove officials told her, resulted from a fall from her wheelchair.
“I was just calling to tell them that there was no need to investigate (that claim),” Hartman said.
But when the state official learned about her grandmother’s death and the COVID-19 diagnosis, she told Hartman: “No, we need to investigate this.”
The next day, Hartman said she received a call from the state that health investigators were at the facility.
Hartman said she hopes any changes that may result from that investigation will help other residents and their families.
“I just feel like it could have been prevented,” she said.
She said she’s had trouble getting solid answers from Maple Grove about her grandmother’s care.
“There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors. I just need answers.”
