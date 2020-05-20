GREENSBORO — Guilford County's elections office is bracing for a massive increase in voting by mail during the upcoming presidential election because of the pandemic.
County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said that based on advice from state officials, his office is preparing for as many as 125,000 mailed ballots in the Nov. 3 election, about a 733% increase over what normally would be expected.
"Voter behavior will be hard to plan for, but the State Board of Elections recommends planning on 40% of the vote to be by mail," Collicutt said in a Wednesday email message.
That would mean an increase to 125,000 mailed ballots versus the 15,000 normally anticipated, he said.
Election officials nationwide are expecting many voters to choose the mail-in option when possible this year and bypass in-person voting at precincts, for fear of exposure to the highly contagious new virus in such a group setting.
County officials will take precautions to minimize chances of disease transmission at the polls, but they are planning ahead for thousands of voters who might remain leery.
"I am seeking additional funds over normal for part-time staffing, PPE (protective gear), a facility to handle 125,000 mail-in ballots and staff to deal with them, and postage for mailing these ballots out," he said.
The uncertainty will prove costly, "especially because we don't know how — or if — this will impact early voting and election day," Collicutt said.
Collicutt did not provide an estimate of the potential for increased costs, saying that he is still working out the details. But he said some costs such as added staffing and PPE could be covered by federal money for local governments' coronavirus expenses that Congress approved earlier this year.
"There may be another federal stream that is election-specific," he said of other revenue sources to cover additional voting costs triggered by the pandemic. "But I have no idea when or how that money may be distributed."
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners already has approved a plan for dividing $93.7 million in a federal CARES Act grant to local government, which includes an unspecified amount for "safe elections enhancements."
Collicutt briefed the local Board of Elections on the mail-in voting issue at the group's monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon.
At that meeting, board member Carolyn Bunker expressed concerns about the county's ability to retain poll workers and recruit new ones in the midst of the pandemic.
Collicutt said he and other staff members agreed that could be a problem, "we just don't know at this time how severe it may be."
"We're working on it," he said.
Bunker also asked about the availability of protective masks at the polls.
Collicutt said the county plans to buy them for poll workers, but it's "unknown if we will for voters."
"We will encourage the use of masks by voters, though," he said.
The most immediate issue facing local election supervisors is deciding on a schedule for early voting during November's general election that will decide a variety of federal, state and local offices.
That decision is on the agenda for the board's next monthly meeting June 16, he said: "We want to attempt to either finalize the whole early voting schedule or at least nail down the sites we will use."
Because of the pandemic, local election offices have been closed since March 30, but staff members are working from home and can be reached during normal business hours by phone, fax, email or regular mail.
Collicutt said he plans to reopen local offices in the coming weeks, but is waiting for the arrival of PPE materials and other safety equipment such as plexiglass barriers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.