Fetal and infant health is directly tied to maternal health before conception, during pregnancy, and during labor and delivery. Unfortunately, lack of insurance and access to prenatal care also plays an important role in fetal and maternal outcomes.
Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division provides access to prenatal care for women without insurance or the ability to pay. Prenatal care can start early in the first trimester through traditional care in a clinic setting or in CenteringPregnancy® group prenatal care. The health department does not require a deposit before a woman can start receiving prenatal care; and assists women in getting Presumptive Eligibility Medicaid. Women do not need to wait until Medicaid eligibility is determined (which can take up to 45 days or 6 1/2 weeks) to begin prenatal care. Additionally, the Adopt-A-Mom Program assists women without insurance to begin early prenatal care.
Early prenatal care is the basis for a healthy pregnancy, a healthy baby and a healthy mother. Guilford County Public Health is unique in providing CenteringPregnancy® prenatal care for eligible women in both Greensboro and High Point clinic locations. CenteringPregnancy®, an evidence-based model of group care, also addresses complex social determinants of health. Participants receive the highest quality of care and, as part of an ongoing group, form a supportive community where they develop skills and confidence to take control of their health.
CenteringPregnancy® entails ten prenatal visits with the provider, a facilitator and eight to twelve women with close due dates. During this prenatal care, both the provider and pregnant woman are involved in health assessments and interactive learning. Group prenatal care allows a pregnant woman to be informed, confident and empowered to make healthier choices for themselves, their children and their families. Compared to traditional prenatal care, women who participate in CenteringPregnancy® have greater satisfaction, fewer preterm deliveries, fewer low birth weight babies and a higher rate of breastfeeding. Guilford County Public Health is the only provider of CenteringPregnancy® prenatal care in Guilford County.
To make an appointment for maternity care, call 336-641-3245. Lack of insurance is no reason to delay early prenatal care, either in traditional care or in CenteringPregnancy® care. Healthy moms have healthy babies.
For more information, call the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services, Public Health Division at 336-641-3712 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov.