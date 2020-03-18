GREENSBORO — Think again if by some peculiar blend of circumstance and inclination, you were planning to attend Thursday evening's Guilford County Board of Commissioners meeting.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, officials are holding the meeting without an audience, with nobody in the room except commissioners, essential county staff and others who are presenting agenda items for the board's consideration.
Blame the COVID-19 pandemic and the medical necessity for people to avoid sizable public gatherings and to keep a "social distance" of 6 feet between themselves and the next person, said Robin Keller, clerk to the board.
"We are closed to the public and the media to social distance," Keller said. "We will televise and stream the meeting live."
Residents can watch the meeting that begins at 5:30 p.m. on Cable Channel 13, which is Greensboro Television Network, or watch via livestream on Guilford County's website or GTN's.
In contrast, the Greensboro City Council won't hold its next meeting until March 31, so its staff hasn't progressed that far in the planning process.
But City Attorney Chuck Watts said he and other city leaders are discussing their options and considering a variety of tactics that would allow them to hold the next meeting in a way that doesn't expose residents to an increased risk of COVID-19.
To that end, he said municipal staffers are trying to reshuffle the March 31 agenda so the council can televise it without the public hearings that require petitioners and other residents to appear in person.
They are asking people with such upcoming agenda items if they would consent to delay them until the end of April, when the next council meeting is likely to be held.
The aim is to pare down the March 31 workload to a brief meeting without public participation and focused on a concentrated, "consent agenda" that requires only one vote by the council for multiple items, Watts said.
That would give council members the option to limit public exposure to COVID-19 and comply with open meeting requirements by televising the meeting, he said.
Similarly, the Board of Commissioners' meeting Thursday will not include the traditional "speakers from the floor" segment, which sets aside a maximum of 30 minutes for residents to address the board for up to 3 minutes each on topics of their choice.
County officials are setting up a "speakers from the phone" system that could fix that shortcoming by the board's next meeting in two weeks.
"We are actively working to put in place a call-in option for our next meeting," Keller said. "Once we finish testing we will send out instructions on how to participate virtually at our April 2nd meeting."
Commissioners and council members are required by state law to give residents a chance to address them in a public forum at least once a month.
Keller said the Guilford board met that requirement at its March 5 meeting, where about 10 people took to the podium to speak mainly about the county school system's needs.
She noted that at Thursday's meeting, those who make presentations to the board as it considers spending, budgeting, public health and other issues will be asked to leave immediately after their item has been completed.
She said those at the meeting will have assigned seating "to make sure we are following CDC guidance," referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.
The meeting includes no public hearings at which a large number of residents might take the podium and urge commissioners to vote one way or another on some contentious issue.
Board Chairman Jeff Phillips said it will feel "very different" to preside over Thursday's meeting at the Old Guilford County Courthouse without residents looking on.
"However, we find ourselves in very different circumstances than most of our citizens and board members have ever experienced," Phillips said.
He added that "we have certainly wrestled with the possibility of canceling," but the agenda includes several important issues that include a public health update and discussion of the county's coronavirus situation.
State law includes "open meeting" requirements that public agencies make their decisions in public settings readily accessible to the public.
But Guilford County Attorney Mark Payne said the statutes governing emergency management give county officials leeway in restricting residents' physical access to a particular meeting during a crisis.
Commissioners are required to make "reasonable accommodations" under such circumstances, he said.
It is unclear exactly how TV and other electronic forms of public access fit into that picture, but there is probably some room for such accommodations in a medical emergency that calls into question the wisdom of public gatherings that bring people together in confined spaces, said Amanda Martin, a Raleigh-based communications lawyer.
"I would certainly hope that any public body that meets under these circumstances would limit their discussion and business strictly to critical, emergency-type issues," said Martin, general counsel for the North Carolina Press Association.
Greensboro City Attorney Watts said that if the coronavirus crisis is prolonged well into April, city officials will have to talk about what to do about the council's "speakers from the floor" period.
One option might be to limit speakers on any one subject to a single representative, he said. Another might be to arrange for a speaker call-in, but no decisions have been made.
In any case, city officials plan to make frequent and clear announcements once any changes are decided.
"We'll make sure the public is aware prior to the meeting," Watts said.
