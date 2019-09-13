COLFAX — Nearly 100 Triad voters and members of the Guilford County Board of Elections got a chance Friday to check out the next generation of voting machines the state has approved for use in North Carolina.
The N.C. State Board of Elections mandated that about a quarter of the state’s counties, including Guilford and Alamance, must switch from an electronic-only system to one that produces paper ballets.
On Aug. 23, the state board certified three systems that can be used: Clear Ballot’s ClearVote 1.4, Elections Systems & Software’s EVS 5.2.2.0 and Hart InterCivic’s Verity Voting 2.2.
All three systems produce paper ballots.
The change was spurred, in part, by supporters who say machines that record ballots electronically are less secure than those that produce paper ballots — a big concern given the reports of alleged Russian hacking in the 2016 elections.
County board of elections were required to preview the new systems before deciding which they will use. Guilford was among five regional demonstration sites for the approved equipment.
“It allows county boards of elections to see certified equipment up close and first hand,” said Pat Gannon, a public information officer for the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
At Friday’s demonstration, Charlie Collicutt, director of the Guilford County Board of Elections, liked what he saw but cautioned against a hasty decision.
“A lot of them do the same thing with slight twists,” Collicutt said. “But it’s so much more complicated than that. We’re going to have to really look into this and be very thorough with it.”
Collicutt said 1,432 voting machines serve 360,000 voters in Guilford. The current system was acquired in 2006 per a federal mandate and the federal government paid for half the cost.
Counties are responsible for the cost of the new system. Collicutt said there are sufficient funds to cover the cost
But the board doesn’t have a lot of time to make a decision. The state has set a Dec. 1 deadline to decertify old systems so there’s time to purchase new equipment and have it ready in time for mid-February early voting for the March presidential primary.
New systems will have to be tested before the December deadline. Collicott said Guilford County plans to test its new system in at least one precinct during the municipal election on Nov. 5.
