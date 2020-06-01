GREENSBORO — Protesters damaged a part of the Guilford County Courthouse used mainly for storage by local election officials, inflicting roughly $100,000 in fire-related damage and about the same amount in additional clean-up costs.
Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing told the Board of Commissioners on Monday that $200,000 was his unofficial estimate of the overall cost resulting from an initially peaceful demonstration in downtown Greensboro that spiraled out of control late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
“We’ll have a refined estimate,” Lawing said of plans for a more detailed analysis. “We had significant damage in what we call the new county courthouse.”
He said the incident happened when protesters broke a window on the building’s lower level along Eugene Street and tossed an unknown flammable object through it into “a work area used by the Board of Elections.”
The incident happened about 1:15 a.m. Sunday and the Greensboro Fire Department was able to prevent the fire from spreading very far, Lawing told commissioners at a budget work session Monday afternoon.
The blaze charred a wall, destroyed unused paper ballots and damaged a new piece of voting equipment. But much of the cleanup and repairs stem from the water firefighters used to extinguish the fire.
“They got there really quickly and did a good job,” Lawing said of the firefighters.
Repairs already are under way, he said.
Commissioners spent most of the work session listening to bleak projections about the many financial unknowns that stem from COVID-19’s continuing impact on the local economy.
“This obviously presents one of the most challenging budget periods I can remember in my time on this board,” Chairman Jeff Phillips said.
Lawing’s proposed budget seeks to keep county services intact and expand several without a tax increase.
Interim Budget Director Alex Smith showed the commissioners what they face pursuing that goal in a year when revenue projections from the sales tax have declined from $96 million to $80 million.
Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston criticized the budget’s approach to education spending, saying it played a “shell game” with Guilford County Schools by increasing the system’s operating budget by $3 million at the same time it lowered the schools’ “capital maintenance” by the same amount.
Commissioners did not debate the budget, but mostly listened as Smith, Lawing and other administrators outlined the difficult situation linked to COVID-19.
County staff noted that to avoid a tax increase the budget that takes effect July 1 would draw down $33.5 million from the county’s unassigned fund balance — its rainy day fund, a $13 million increase over previous projections.
The board took no action on the budget, but scheduled another review session for next week.
