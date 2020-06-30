GREENSBORO — Several COVID-19 testing opportunities will be available in Guilford County in July.
The Guilford County Division of Public Health will work with N.C. A&T, the city of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department and the city of High Point Parks and Recreation department to host testing sites on their properties, according to a county news release.
Testing opportunities:
- N.C. A&T campus at Corbett Sports Center, 405 N. Benbow Road, Greensboro, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1.
- Craft Community Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 6, 7 and 10.
- Allen Jay Recreation Center and Park, 1073 East Springfield Road, High Point, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13, 15 and 17.
Testing is done indoors at each location. The county said testing will be done by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527.
Confidential pre-screening will take place during the call to determine if a person is a candidate for testing. The county said testing is available regardless of insurance status. If you have private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, bring your insurance card. There is no out-of-pocket-cost to the patient, the county said, and if you are uninsured, testing can still take place.
Those planning to come to a testing site are asked to wear a face covering.
The county said only those in high-risk categories for COVID-19 will be tested. You must meet one of the following categories to qualify for testing:
- Have at least one of these symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell or any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.
- Had close contact with known positive cases regardless of symptoms.
- Be at high risk of severe illness, for example, be over 65 years old or have an underlying health conditions.
- Live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings, such as a long-term care facility, homeless shelter, correctional facility or migrant farm-worker camp.
- Come from a historically marginalized population.
- Be a front-line and essential worker, such as grocery-store clerk or gas station attendant, in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
- Attended protests, rallies or other mass gatherings where effective social distancing could not be practiced.
