GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials are working on a plan that could send some federal COVID-19 funds to cities for use in their relief efforts.
Guilford County Commissioners Chairman Jeff Phillips said this week that the commissioners may be able to consider a proposal about the funds as early as next week.
"There is a significant amount of work being done by key county staff along with several of our board members to formulate some recommendations for our board's consideration as soon as next week," Phillips said in an email interview.
Phillips said $93.7 million is available to the county from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Support Act, and some money could find its way to Greensboro and other cities, which would have latitude on how they would spend it.
Phillips could not say how the money would be divided until more work is done on the plan. And Greensboro officials are awaiting more information from the county before they can discuss how they would use any money they might receive.
However, Greensboro is planning to use some of a separate pot of COVID-19 relief funds it is getting directly from the federal government to help cover the costs of housing the homeless in hotels during the pandemic. That program has worked with up to 200 people, most of whom had been temporarily housed in the Greensboro Sportsplex, a shelter that was set up by the city and several nonprofits early in the pandemic.
The city and county have taken different approaches to helping the homeless during this time.
Guilford County has supported a collective program of housing people with social distance in the county's 12 nonprofit shelters. The county has also used some money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to house in hotels homeless people who are suspected of having coronavirus or who have tested positive for COVID-19. So far, one official said, no more than five to 10 people have been quarantined through the program.
Earlier this week FEMA extended through June 6 that program, which provides money to help shelter homeless people in hotels, motels and dormitories to remove those who are at high risk for the coronavirus from "congregate" or group shelters that may expose them to the virus.
That money also would be distributed through county governments, although Greensboro has not been able to access that money for its program.
While the county is not considering offering hotel or motel rooms to people currently staying in shelters, Phillips said "discussions have been underway about how the county may be able to provide supplemental financial support for homeless shelters" and other agencies coordinated by the umbrella group Guilford County Continuum of Care.
Brian Hahne, director of Partners Ending Homelessness, which manages the Continuum of Care, said one issue with applying for federal money to house the homeless in hotels is that the nonprofits would have to spend the money months before they could recoup it from the government.
Greensboro city government, in conjunction with several nonprofits, has housed as many as 200 homeless people without symptoms in hotels since the temporary Sportsplex shelter closed in mid-April. That program costs $145,000 a month, said Michelle Kennedy, who is a city councilwoman and director of the Greensboro-based Interactive Resource Center, which provides services to homeless people.
The nonprofits and city have so far covered the cost of that program.
Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson said the city is waiting to hear from the county about the possibility of getting some of that $93.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding. In the meantime, city officials are hoping to use a separate, $2.8 million for the housing effort expected to come directly to the city through the CARES Act.
"While this does not cover everything we need, it is what we are aware we have access to, so we are planning accordingly," Wilson said in a text message.
