GREENSBORO — A candidate for Guilford County District Court was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle, Greensboro police said Thursday.

Caroline Tomlinson-Pemberton of Greensboro was hit by a vehicle shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said.

Tomlinson-Pemberton was walking in a crosswalk at North Edgeworth and West Market streets when she was struck by the vehicle, Glenn said. There is no evidence that the driver was impaired, he added. Glenn did not have information about the driver.

Yolanda Briggs, a close family member, said Tomlinson-Pemberton was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital and was talking on Thursday. She is scheduled to have surgery Friday and is "expected to make a full recovery," Briggs said.

