GREENSBORO — An inmate died at the Guilford County Detention Center Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said today in a news release.
Jeffery Lynn Johnson, 61, died about 10:20 a.m. as a result of a lengthy and chronic medical condition, the sheriff's office said. They said Johnson's next of kin were notified.
Johnson was arrested by the sheriff's office on May 14 and charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex offender. The sheriff's office said Johnson was processed and transported to the Greensboro jail before he was brought before a magistrate for his initial appearance. He was then jailed under a $25,000 secured bail.
About 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said medical staff noticed Johnson's failing health and rendered care before deciding to take him to the hospital for treatment.
Johnson died while waiting for EMS to arrive to transport him, the sheriff's office said.
During the five weeks that he was in custody before his death, the sheriff's office said Johnson was provided medical treatment by the jail’s medical staff and at a local hospital. They said federal medical privacy laws under HIPAA prevent Johnson’s medical information being shared, but his death certificate says he died from stage 4 lung cancer.
The sheriff's office said the incident is still under investigation, but natural causes appear to be the cause of death.
