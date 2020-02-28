BROWN SUMMIT - A skunk found on Friendship Church Road tested positive for rabies on Thursday, according to a news release from the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.
A fox tested positive for rabies in January, making it the first confirmed case in Guilford County in 2020.
North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, age four months or older be vaccinated. Even animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations, because wild animals can get into these areas and attack your pets, officials said. Supervising your pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure, the release said.
Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year. Health officials offer these tips to help prevent you or your family from coming in contact with the rabies virus when outside enjoying nature:
• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with or rescue any wildlife. Never touch any wildlife with your bare hands. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990 and let them handle it. Do not try to rescue or treat the animal yourself.
• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly, so be very careful if they approach you.
• Do not try to separate fighting animals.
• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats and other wildlife and bring them into your yard.
• Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point. Stray animals may not be vaccinated against rabies and run the risk of carrying rabies.
• If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), they should wash the area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to local Animal Control Officers.
For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
