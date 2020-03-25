What many have been anticipating in recent days is official: Guilford County and the cities of Greensboro and High Point are planning to impose a countywide “stay home” order in response to increasing levels of threat from the new coronavirus.
The trio of local governments have announced a 4 p.m. press conference to unveil new developments in their battle with COVID-19, which has spread to more than 500 North Carolina residents including at least 22 people in Guilford.
“The County will be announcing a stay at home order in conjunction with the City of High Point and the City of Greensboro,” said Robin Keller, clerk to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
The expected order comes a day after the county said it had seen its first community transmission of the illness and the same day North Carolina reported the first deaths in the state due to COVID-19.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned at greensboro.com for updates.
