What many have been anticipating in recent days is official: Guilford County and the cities of Greensboro and High Point will impose a countywide “stay home” order in response to increasing levels of threat from the new coronavirus.
The order takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday and is expected to last through April 16.
The trio of local governments held a 4 p.m. press conference to unveil new developments in their battle with COVID-19, which has spread to more than 500 North Carolina residents including at least 22 people in Guilford.
The order comes a day after the county said it had seen its first community transmission of the illness and the same day North Carolina reported the first deaths in the state due to COVID-19.
“This Stay-at-Home order requires Greensboro residents to stay home in an effort to reduce exposure and flatten the curve to reduce community spread and hospital admissions,” said Greensboro Mayor Vaughan in an announcement on the city website. “This decision was not an easy one. I have relied on the advice of our medical community, especially our local Cone Health System and its CEO, Terry Akin.”
The order is to keep residents at home, avoiding normal day-to-day activities, business and trips beyond what is needed to take care of essential services and activities, the city announcement said. Residents are allowed to go to grocery stores, pharmacies, health care appointments and outdoor exercise, while exercising proper social distancing. Restaurants are permitted to offer takeout and delivery service, it said.
Here are some frequently asked questions from the city:
This is a developing story. Stay tuned at greensboro.com for updates.
