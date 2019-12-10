GREENSBORO — If you have a spare $2 million laying around and a sincere interest in downtown development, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners wants to hear from you.
Otherwise, the commissioners plan to sell the Edgeworth Building at 232 N. Edgeworth St. in downtown Greensboro to Samet Corp. for $1.8 million.
The multi-story building currently houses county behavioral health services, other social services and Guilford's probation and parole program.
The commissioners issued an "invitation for upset bids" late Tuesday after formally receiving the $1.8 million proposal from Samet in a work session that afternoon.
The offer is $29,000 less than what it cost the county to buy the building in 1996, but the building needs work after 23 years of public service.
"Based on the condition of the building, we saw that as a fair offer," Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston said of the Samet proposal. "We had to decide whether we were going to invest money in fixing it up."
Alston said another factor in the board's initial acceptance of the bid was Samet's plans for the property and the fact that private ownership would put the downtown property back on the tax rolls.
Alston said that Samet representatives told the board what the company plans to do with the property, but that he was not at liberty to disclose it.
Efforts to reach Samet for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.
The board's acceptance Tuesday afternoon started an "upset bid" process during which any other would-be purchasers can make a higher offer in an effort to take Samet's place as the new owner.
Upset bidders have until 5 p.m. Dec. 20 to submit their new offers to purchase.
Under terms of that process, upset bids must be a minimum of 5% higher than what's now on the table — at least $90,050 higher than Samet's opening salvo, or just more than $1.89 million.
Upset bidders also must submit a deposit of at least 5% of what they bid. The county will return such deposits to all unsuccessful bidders.
The Edgeworth Building is located in a part of Greensboro's downtown that is seeing growth in commercial development.
It is just up the street from First National Bank Field and not far from the site of the Project Slugger office tower being built by local developer Front Street Capital.
It's also adjacent to property that developer Roy Carroll has designated as his next big downtown project surrounding a new city parking deck that's planned for the area just south of the ballpark. Carroll said he hopes to build a hotel, apartments and offices between Bellemeade Street and Friendly Avenue.
Guilford County is building a new behavioral health center closer to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital for mental health services.
Alston said county officials will have to decide where else to put probation, parole and any other county services housed there, whether that involves moving them to an already existing county building or another structure that Guilford officials rent, buy or build new.
Whoever ultimately buys the Edgeworth Building, the county will need to maintain its offices there until suitable replacement space is available, he said.
"All of that will be worked out in the details once we decide on a purchaser," Alston said.
