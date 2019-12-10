GREENSBORO — If you have a spare $2 million laying around and a sincere interest in downtown development, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners wants to hear from you.
Otherwise, the commissioners plan to sell the Edgeworth Building at 232 N. Edgeworth St. in downtown Greensboro to Samet Corp. for $1.8 million. Samet, based in Greensboro, is both a builder and a real estate developer.
The multistory building currently provides office space for about 100 employees in the county’s probation, parole and juvenile justice programs.
The commissioners issued an “invitation for upset bids” late Tuesday after formally receiving the $1.8 million proposal from Samet in a called session that afternoon.
The offer is $29,000 less than what it cost the county to buy the building in 1996, but the building needs work after 23 years of public service.
“Based on the condition of the building, we saw that as a fair offer,” Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said of the Samet proposal. “We had to decide whether we were going to invest money in fixing it up.”
The office building was built in the early 1960s as a private venture. The interior had deteriorated over the years, said Commissioner Jeff Phillips, the board’s chairman.
“The building is in a great location,” Phillips said.
But he added that “the interior is in really rough shape” and that the commissioners have been weighing for quite some time whether it made more sense to rehabilitate the building or sell it.
Alston said other factors in the board’s acceptance of Tuesday’s bid included Samet’s plans for the property and the fact that private ownership would put the it back on the local tax rolls.
Alston said that Samet representatives told the board what the company plans to do with the property, but that he was not at liberty to disclose it.
Efforts to reach Samet for comment Wednesday were unsuccessful.
The board’s acceptance Tuesday afternoon started an “upset bid” process during which any other would-be purchaser can make a higher offer in an effort to take Samet’s place in line to become the new owner.
Upset bidders have until 5 p.m. Dec. 20 to submit their purchase offers.
Under terms of that process, upset bids must be a minimum of 5% higher than what’s now on the table, which means new bids would need to be at least $90,050 more than Samet’s opening salvo, or just more than $1.89 million.
Upset bidders also must submit a deposit of at least 5% of their bid. The county will return that money to unsuccessful bidders.
The Edgeworth Building is located in a part of Greensboro’s downtown that is seeing growth in commercial development.
It is just up the street from First National Bank Field and not far from the site of the Project Slugger office tower being built by Front Street Capital, a local developer.
It’s also next to property that local developer Roy Carroll has designated as his next big downtown project, which will surround a new city parking deck planned for the area just south of the ballpark. Carroll said he hopes to build a hotel, apartments and offices between Bellemeade Street and West Friendly Avenue.
Alston and Phillips said county officials will have to decide where else to put the probation, parole and any other county services now housed in the Edgeworth Building, whether that involves moving them to an existing county building or another structure that Guilford officials rent, buy or build.
Whoever ultimately buys the Edgeworth Building, the county will need to maintain its offices there until suitable replacement space is available, Alston said.
The terms of any sale will include a requirement giving the county 18 months to vacate, Phillips said.
