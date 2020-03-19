GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has suspended enforcement of eviction orders through April 17 after North Carolina’s chief justice issued an order Thursday that delays the deadline for filing court papers on that matter — and many others — while the coronavirus crisis continues.
It’s just the latest measure taken to try and blunt the reach of COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has already infected 97 people in North Carolina, including three cases in Guilford County.
Thursday’s order by Cheri Beasley, the chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, further magnifies an order she issued Sunday that said local courts suspend cases for at least 30 days.
Now, the paperwork for those cases, ranging from civil actions to estate proceedings, is delayed as well.
While North Carolina courts remain open for urgent matters — such as domestic violence cases — Thursday’s order is intended to reduce the need for attorneys, paralegals and others to visit local courthouses, thus minimizing the potential spread of the coronavirus.
“Additional action is necessary,” Beasley wrote in her order.
Sheriff Danny Rogers made the choice to suspend serving eviction papers some time after Beasley’s order became public on Thursday.
“The chief justice’s order (Thursday) doesn’t direct us to stop the process, it gives us the discretion,” said Jim Secor, an attorney for the sheriff’s office.
Now, Guilford County residents who were facing homelessness before the Thursday order will get a short reprieve.
Secor said that 36 “writs of possession” were in the hands of deputies Thursday and wasn’t sure how many were served before 2:30 p.m. — when Beasley’s order became official.
But the reprieve is no doubt good news for a coalition of more than 60 statewide advocacy groups, which earlier Thursday had asked Gov. Roy Cooper and the state’s top lawmakers to suspend eviction orders in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The coalition, which includes the Beloved Community Center of Greensboro, held an online news conference Thursday to outline a number of other measures they encouraged state officials to adopt during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Chief among them: a release of non-violent offenders from local jails to eliminate the possibility of exposure to COVID-19 from being in such a confined space.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said Thursday Guilford County is already moving in that direction.
While news of the eviction reprieve was well received by many statewide housing advocates, one local expert saw it as only postponing the inevitable.
Brett Byerly, the director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition, said he foresees delayed eviction hearings will move forward weeks from now along with something else — new cases prompted by people not being able to pay their rent during the coronavirus crisis.
“I believe that (the courts) were not necessarily doing this because they wanted to protect tenants and homeowners from being on the streets during this period,” he said in an email, “but I’m guessing that they knew that it would have a good side effect.”
