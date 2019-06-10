GREENSBORO — Guilford County did not get the 12-15 inches of rainfall seen in North Carolina's foothills, but that didn't stop a dog, its owner and the drivers of six vehicles from getting caught this weekend in the county's floodwaters.
Guilford County Emergency Services Division Director Don Campbell said the county experienced "urban flooding" or road flooding on Friday and Saturday.
"The challenge we're running into with these and other ones throughout the area are that people are driving through flooded roadways that don't look like much water and they can't tell how deep it really is," Campbell said. "Then they find it overwhelming and the waters wash the car off the road."
The National Weather Service in Raleigh had issued a flood advisory Friday night after two inches of rain fell on the area and up to two more inches were expected.
High Point Fire Battalion Chief Perry Hall said his firefighters responded to four vehicles in the city limits trapped in floodwaters on Friday night and Saturday morning.
"We had flash flooding due to having an enormous amount of rain in a short period of time," Hall said.
And more storms are expected Monday night.
Meteorologists issued a hazardous weather statement at noon Monday warning central North Carolina residents of heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and during the night. Those storms could produce flooding in urban and low-lying areas.
Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents to pay attention to local forecasts and advisories, watches and warnings.
"Over the weekend we saw torrential rains that had a serious impact on our state that we will likely feel for several days," Cooper said.
His warning came after 12-15 inches of rain fell over Alexander, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba and Mecklenburg counties this weekend. Alexander, Caldwell and Catawba counties have declared states of emergencies and shelters have opened in Catawba and Mecklenburg counties.
"Remember, 18 inches of moving water can sweep a car away," Cooper said.
Campbell said in Guilford County, officials responded to two rescues besides those in High Point. The dog and his owner were rescued on Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville. Two other people in separate vehicles were rescued on Riverdale Drive in Jamestown.
Campbell said residents should not drive on roadways covered by water.
Hall added that drivers should not travel through any moving water.
"Don't go around barricades or move the barricade," Hall said. "They are there for a reason. It may not look like a lot of water, but it could be deceiving."
Hall also said residents need to use extreme caution because floods can happen rapidly and come and go.
Campbell said he is watching the forecast and believes Monday's rainfall will be less than previously expected.
"We're cautiously holding our breath," Campbell said.