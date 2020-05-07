COVID-19 Testing (copy)

Health care workers do drive-thru COVID-19 testing on UNCG's campus in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

The Guilford County Division of Public Health has doubled its COVID-19 testing capacity from 90 appointment slots to 180 slots per day, said Anita Ramachandran, program manager for the department's health education division.

The testing is still limited to those with virus symptoms who fall into one of these high-risk categories:

  • Are 65 years or older.
  • Have underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well-controlled, including chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; serious heart conditions; compromised immunity systems; severe obesity (body mass index of 40 or higher); diabetes; chronic kidney disease and undergoing dialysis; or liver disease.

Drive-thru testing began May 5.

“Our ongoing testing event has been well-received," said Dr. Iulia Vann, Guilford County's interim health director, in a news release.

The added testing is made possible by the county and state health departments and Quest Diagnostics, the release said.

More testing improves the county's ability to respond to to the virus, the release said.

Testing will be done by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance by calling 336-641-7527.

Confidential pre-screening will also take place during the call to confirm a person is a candidate for testing.

Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.

