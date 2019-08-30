Samuel Jeurgens

SUMMERFIELD — Guilford County deputies are searching for a 15-year-old missing from from the Lake Brandt and Scalesville roads area. 

A news release said Samuel Juergens is missing and possibly endangered. 

Juergens has brown hair, is 6-foot-10 and weighs approximately 150 pounds. 

He was last seen on Wednesday. 

Deputies believe Juergens could be riding a dark blue 10 speed Schwinn Trail bike. 

Anyone with information about Juergens whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Guilford County Sheriff's office at 336-641-3355. 

